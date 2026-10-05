

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) announced its plan to offer a 50 percent discount on all menu-priced pizzas ordered through any channel, including carryout and delivery.



From October 5 to 11, customers can avail themselves of the offer when they order online, via Domino's app, over the phone or in-store.



'Whether you're feeding the family, watching football with friends, planning a game night or simply treating yourself, we're making it easier to enjoy the pizzas you love for less,' said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.



In pre-market hours, DPZ was trading at $300.00, up 0.80 percent on the Nasdaq.



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