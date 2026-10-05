Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Appoints Eduard Epshtein as CFO, Bolstering Executive Team for Next Stage of Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQX:TETOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduard Epshtein, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2026.

Mr. Epshtein brings more than two decades of experience spanning capital markets, project development, strategic transactions and corporate finance. He joins Tectonic following a 16-year tenure as CFO of Lithium Americas Corp., where he helped build the company from an exploration-stage start-up into an NYSE-listed lithium producer with a market capitalization that exceeded US$5 billion.

His appointment comes at a pivotal stage as Tectonic advances its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwest Alaska, U.S., with a number of key catalysts ahead, including the completion of its largest-ever drill program at the end of October, a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chicken Mountain intrusion target planned for the first quarter of 2027, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President and CEO, commented:

"Eduard has already helped build what we are now building at Tectonic. He has taken a resource company from exploration through development and into production and understands first-hand what each stage demands - from capital and corporate infrastructure to governance, strategic partnerships and execution. Having helped guide Lithium Americas from the TSX Venture Exchange to the TSX and ultimately the NYSE, while advancing major projects and completing significant financings and transactions, he brings experience that is directly aligned with the road ahead for our Company.

"While that experience will be valuable as we advance Flat and consider our future capital markets strategy, it is Eduard's character that stands out most: he shares our long-term approach to building Tectonic and brings loyalty, integrity and commitment to the team. We are thrilled to welcome him."

Proven Capital Markets and Corporate Leadership Experience

As CFO of Lithium Americas Corp. from its formation in 2007 through 2023, Mr. Epshtein helped build the company from an exploration-stage start-up with a small team into a major publicly traded lithium producer. During his tenure, Lithium Americas completed its initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2008, graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018. He subsequently played a central support role in the separation of Lithium Americas into two independent public companies, including the NYSE listing of Lithium Argentina.

Mr. Epshtein also brings extensive experience advancing large-scale resource projects through successive stages of development. He helped advance the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina from exploration through construction and into production, with a design capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum and approximately US$1 billion of construction capital. He was also involved in advancing the Thacker Pass project in Nevada from exploration into construction, including the development of a multi-billion-dollar funding strategy involving the U.S. Department of Energy and General Motors.

Throughout his career, Mr. Epshtein has executed a broad range of financings and strategic transactions, including project financing, convertible debt, at-the-market offerings, strategic investments, offtake arrangements and royalties. His experience also includes structuring joint ventures and strategic arrangements involving SQM, Ganfeng Lithium and General Motors, as well as significant M&A transactions, including the Western Lithium-Lithium Americas merger and the acquisitions of Millennial Lithium and Arena Minerals.

Beyond capital markets and project development, Mr. Epshtein brings broad public-company leadership experience. At various stages of Lithium Americas' growth, he was responsible for financial reporting, finance, treasury, risk management, internal controls, information technology, corporate secretary functions, ESG reporting, Board support, as well as legal and human resources.

Eduard Epshtein commented:

"Tectonic has reached an exciting stage in its evolution. I have spent much of my career helping build and advance resource companies through periods of significant growth, and I see many of the same ingredients here: a compelling project, an experienced and ambitious team, a strong financial position and a clear long-term vision.

"What attracted me most to Tectonic is the opportunity to help build something meaningful and exciting. I look forward to working with Tony, the Board and the entire Tectonic team as we advance Flat and build the financial, corporate and capital markets foundation to support the Company through its next stage of growth."

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Transition

The Company also announces that Oliver Foeste has stepped down as the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2026.

"I want to sincerely thank Oliver for his contributions over the past four years and for the partnership, counsel and friendship we have shared," added Mr. Reda. "He helped the Company navigate a significant period of growth, including its financings, public company reporting requirements and governance. We are grateful for his contributions to Tectonic and wish him every success in the future."

Stock Option Grant and Restricted Share Unit Grant

Separately, the Company announces the following grants under its Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 560,000 incentive stock options have been granted to an officer and an employee of the Company to purchase up to 560,000 common shares ("Option Shares") in the capital of Tectonic.

The stock options have an exercise price of C$2.05 per Option Share, expire five years from the grant date and vest over a 36-month period in three equal installments every twelve months from the grant date.

A total of 51,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") have been granted to an officer of the Company. The RSUs vest over a 36-month period in three equal installments every twelve months from the grant date.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, where drilling has achieved a 100% success rate across 206 holes to date.

Founded by key members of the Kaminak Gold team behind the discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project, which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016, Tectonic brings a proven track record in exploration, project advancement, capital markets and value creation. Collectively, the team has helped identify 40 million ounces of gold, advanced more than 20 projects through to feasibility, permitted 25 projects, completed over $6 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised more than $6 billion in capital.

Tectonic's mission is to be a shift in the game: working for our shareholders and the communities where we operate, putting people first, playing big and staying true to our word every step of the way.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact:

Keren Yun

Vice President, Investor Relations

1-888-685-8558 or investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of Mr. Epshtein to apply his prior work experience and knowledge to assist with the Company's growth strategy, the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-appoints-eduard-epshtein-as-cfo-bolstering-executive-team-for-nex-1232617