LiveOne Subsidiary PodcastOne Launches Multi-Year Distribution, Content and Marketing Partnership with National Military Podcast Day

Podcast Network to Stream 16-Hour Armed Services Marathon Live and On Demand, Featuring Emmy Winner Colonel Riccoh Player and Award-Winning Military Journalist and Author Amy Forsythe

32 Military and Veteran Podcasters, 56 Channels, 234,000 Followers, On the Air from "Reveille to End of Duty"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO), today announced a comprehensive, multi-year distribution, content and marketing partnership with National Military Podcast Day (NMPD), the annual celebration of the service members and veterans who have taken to the microphone to tell their own stories. The partnership launches with today's live-stream marathon, led by NMPD founder Colonel Riccoh Player, United States Marine Corps (Retired).

This year's event is a marathon in every sense: 26.2 miles of live and "Best of Military/Veteran" podcasting over 16 consecutive hours. Thirty-two of the community's top podcasters will hand off to one another every 30 minutes, so that someone is always on the air, with back-to-back shows, special guests, giveaways, and firsthand stories from across the military and veteran community.

Under the agreement, PodcastOne will stream the full 16-hour marathon live, then offer the content on demand, sustaining the movement all year long. The network will also promote National Military Podcast Day across its most popular and relevant shows, including StillServing: The VFW podcast, The MilSpouse Show!, The Hard to Kill Podcast and History On The Road.

"The men and women who serve are not a separate audience. They are us: our families, our neighbors, our colleagues," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. "Podcasting is at its best when it lets people speak for themselves, and no community has earned that microphone more than this one. Riccoh Player is a remarkable leader and a force of nature, and we are thrilled to put the full weight of our network behind everything National Military Podcast Day stands for. We can't think of a greater good to put our platform toward."

"PodcastOne's help in rapidly scaling mission is invaluable," said Colonel Player. "Their expertise, their national and global reach, and their constellation of podcast stars will help us share the personal stories of our military mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters with an audience we could never have reached alone. Every veteran has a story that someone out there needs to hear. There is no higher use for a modern media company than lifting the veil and bringing our service men and women into the mainstream."

National Military Podcast Day was founded to recognize military podcasters who use their platforms to share their journeys, build their businesses, or simply give voice to what they have carried since their service. For many veterans, podcasting has become a way of working through those experiences, and NMPD participants consistently describe open conversation as one of the most powerful tools they have found for managing the lasting effects of service, including post-traumatic stress.

The marathon streams live today beginning at 7am at MilitaryVoices.ai, with on-demand replays to follow.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's businesses and brands include LiveOne Labs, Slacker, PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC), PPVOne, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive and DayOne Music Publishing. For more information, visit LiveOne.com.

About PodcastOne, Inc.

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC), a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO), is a leading podcast platform offering creators and advertisers a full 360-degree solution spanning sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. Its distribution network delivers more than 1 billion monthly impressions across channels including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. The company has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of more than 200 top podcasters. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow @podcastone on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

About National Military Podcast Day

National Military Podcast Day celebrates the military podcasters who use their platforms to share their stories, promote their businesses, or speak about what they have kept bottled up inside. Founded by Colonel Riccoh Player, USMC (Ret.), the day is set aside each year on October 5th to recognize these individuals, a day of celebration that precedes the anniversary of the start of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in October 2001. For more information about Military Voices, visit MilitaryVoices.ai.

Media Contacts

press@liveone.com

SOURCE: LiveOne

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/liveone-nasdaq-lvo-subsidiary-podcastone-nasdaq-podc-launches-mult-1232642