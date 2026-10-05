Chervon Names Daniel L. Abbott Director of Sales - Western U.S.A.

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Daniel L. Abbott joins Chervon as Director of Sales - Western U.S.A.; effective Monday, October 5, 2026, reporting to SVP Matt DeFeo.

Abbott brings over 30 years of experience in the power tool, outdoor power equipment, and home improvement industry. As a graduate of Long Beach State, Abbott went on to serve for 4 years in the United States Airforce. Abbott then moved on to become a Home Depot Store Manager in Huntington Beach, California.

Abbott then joined TTI/Milwaukee where he spent 24 years building, managing and leading an elite west coast-based sales team. Abbott was promoted through increasingly responsible positions until his final role as sales leader of over 700 salespeople.

"Abbott is a proven and exceptional leader and mentor of high-potential sales talent," says SVP Matt DeFeo. "His obsessive focus on teaming up with key accounts at the store level has unleashed years of extraordinary growth in his areas of responsibility."

"I feel highly fortunate to once again work with Matt DeFeo at this stage of Chervon's development," says Abbott. "It is clear to me Chervon has vast potential to grow with advanced technology and exciting new product development. I am anxious to get to work in maximizing our full potential."

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About Chervon

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-daniel-l.-abbott-director-of-sales-western-u.s.a.-1232716