Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Today, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 556959-2917. Below is a summary of the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting (all in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting and made available on the company's website, www.klaria.com).

It was unanimously resolved to carry out a rights offering consisting of a maximum of 61,494,038 units. The right to subscribe for units with preferential rights shall be granted to those who, on the record date for the rights offering, October 12, 2026, are registered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. For each (1) existing share held on the record date, one (1) unit right is granted. Four (4) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit consisting of four (4) shares and one (1) warrant of series TO1. The subscription price is SEK 2.40 per unit. The subscription period runs from October 14, 2026, through October 28, 2026. Upon full subscription to the rights offering, the number of shares will increase by 245,976,152, and upon full exercise of the warrants, by an additional 61,494,038 shares.

It was unanimously resolved that Article 4 of the Articles of Incorporation shall be amended so that the share capital shall amount to no less than 3,400,000 and no more than 13,600,000 SEK, and that Article 5 of the Articles of Incorporation be amended so that the number of shares shall be no fewer than 200,000,000 and no more than 800,000,000.

It was unanimously resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, for the period until December 31, 2026, to decide on the issuance of a maximum of 4,600,000 units consisting of four (4) shares and one (1) warrant on terms corresponding to those of the rights offering. This authorization may be used to fulfill the Company's obligation to pay any guarantee compensation in units and means that the Board of Directors shall have the right, in deviation from the preemptive rights of existing shareholders, to offer units to guarantors in the rights offering.

Stockholm, October 5, 2026

KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.