American Resources Corporation, ReElement Technologies and Electrified Materials Announce October Conference Participation

October events connect company leadership with institutional investors and commercial partners across battery recycling, electronics recovery and critical materials supply chains

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / American Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) together with ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity in which American Resources holds a strategic minority interest, and Electrified Materials Corporation ("Electrified Materials"), American Resources' majority-owned critical materials recycling and processing subsidiary, today announced participation in three industry and investor conferences during October. The events will provide opportunities to engage with investors, customers and commercial partners across battery recycling, electronics recovery and critical mineral supply chains.

Maxim Growth Summit

Dates: October 12-14, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Hosted by Maxim Group, the invitation-only event brings together company executives, institutional investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to explore emerging trends, market developments and growth opportunities. The summit provides opportunities for direct engagement between management teams and investors through industry discussions and one-on-one meetings, connecting growth companies with the investment community. For more information, visit the Maxim Growth Summit website.

Mark LaVerghetta, Executive Director of American Resources Corporation and ReElement, and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources and ReElement, will represent the companies throughout the conference and participate in meetings with institutional investors and other members of the investment community.

The Battery Show North America

Dates: October 12-15, 2026

Location: Huntington Place, Detroit, MI

The Battery Show North America brings together executives, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers across the advanced battery and electric vehicle supply chains to explore emerging technologies, industry trends and commercial opportunities. Featuring more than 250 speakers and 1,000 exhibitors, the conference and expo will cover advances in battery chemistry, manufacturing, energy storage and sustainability, while providing opportunities to connect with industry partners and explore solutions supporting the growth of electrification. For more information, visit The Battery Show website.

Chris Dreska, Chief Executive Officer of Electrified Materials, and Douglas Luciano, Founder and Executive Director of Blackion, will connect with battery manufacturers, automotive companies and other industry participants to discuss solutions for manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries. Their focus will include EMCO's expanding capabilities in battery disposition, aggregation, dismantling, preprocessing and conditioning, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and other lithium-ion battery materials. EMCO's recently announced proposed acquisition of Blackion is designed to accelerate this growth by adding complementary battery lifecycle expertise, feedstock relationships and reverse logistics capabilities.

E-Waste World Expo North America

Dates: October 28-29, 2026

Location: Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, GA

E-Waste World Expo North America brings together recyclers, manufacturers, material processors and technology providers to explore advances in electronics recycling, resource recovery and sustainable e-waste management. Held alongside the Battery Recycling Expo and Critical Minerals Expo, the conference and exhibition will highlight technologies and commercial opportunities across these connected industries, with a focus on recovering valuable materials, extending product life and advancing a circular economy. For more information, visit the E-Waste World Expo North America website.

Dreska and Luciano will explore partnerships with electronics recyclers, material aggregators and processing providers to expand collection and recovery pathways for critical materials. Discussions will focus on connecting diverse end-of-life material streams with EMCO's processing capabilities and downstream refining through ReElement and other partners. The event offers an opportunity to develop commercial relationships across electronics, batteries and other critical mineral feedstocks.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation operates a critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity. The Company has developed a modular, refining-first platform that efficiently separates and purifies high-purity rare earth elements and critical minerals from a diverse range of primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks.

Built around proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, ReElement's commercial platform is designed to produce specification-grade materials while reducing chemical consumption, minimizing environmental impact and enabling flexible, capital-efficient deployment. Its modular architecture allows refining capacity to expand in alignment with customer demand, feedstock availability and evolving strategic priorities.

ReElement collaborates with commercial, industrial and government partners to strengthen secure, resilient and commercially sustainable domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains supporting defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a majority-owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) focused on building scalable recycling, processing and circular supply-chain solutions for critical minerals and strategic materials. EMCO aggregates, processes and conditions end-of-life products, manufacturing scrap and other material streams, including lithium-ion batteries, permanent magnets, data-center and electronic components, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals, to recover and prepare critical mineral feedstocks for reuse and advanced refining.

Through its growing network of commercial and strategic partners, EMCO is expanding capabilities across material disposition, reverse logistics, dismantling, destruction, preprocessing and conditioning while selectively connecting specialized participants across the supply chain. In collaboration with ReElement Technologies Corporation and other strategic partners, EMCO is developing efficient pathways to return lithium, rare earth elements and other critical materials to domestic and allied manufacturing supply chains. For more information, visit electrifiedmaterials.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-reelement-technologies-and-electrified-materials-a-1232732