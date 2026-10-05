Viking Global Technologies, Inc.: Viking Global Technologies Announces Advancement of VKIN-300 Toward Completion of French Conformity Process

France Formally Adopts NF X30-503-1:2024, Completing a Regulatory Step Previously Identified as Necessary Before Formal Conformity Documentation for the VKIN-300 Can Be Issued; Technical Committee Review Scheduled for October 14, 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Viking Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Viking" or the "Company"), through its majority-owned subsidiary Viking Ozone Technology, LLC ("Viking Ozone"), today announced an important regulatory development involving its VKIN-300 medical and bio-hazardous waste treatment system.

The French government has formally incorporated NF X30-503-1:2024 into the regulatory framework governing applicable equipment used for the pretreatment by disinfection of infectious healthcare waste in France, replacing the prior 2016 standard. The amendment was published in the Journal officiel de la République française on September 24, 2026, with the amended provisions taking effect September 25, 2026. This development completes the regulatory step identified by the Company in November 2025 as necessary before formal conformity documentation for the VKIN-300 could be issued.

James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking Global Technologies, commented:

"This is an important regulatory development we have been waiting for. When we announced LNE's acceptance of the VKIN-300 technical dossier last year, we explained that the remaining regulatory framework in France first had to be updated before the formal conformity process could be completed. France has now taken that step."

"Considerable time, engineering expertise and capital have been invested in developing the VKIN-300 and independently validating its performance. We deliberately chose to pursue a rigorous French testing and regulatory process because we believe independent validation is essential when introducing a new waste-treatment technology to hospitals, healthcare systems and waste-management organizations. We are very pleased to have reached this stage and look forward to working with our partners through the remaining steps of the process, including the upcoming Technical Committee review."

A Differentiated Approach to Medical Waste Treatment

The VKIN-300 is a commercial-scale system designed to treat regulated medical, infectious and bio-hazardous waste using ozone as an alternative to conventional medical-waste treatment approaches such as incineration and autoclaving.

Viking Ozone's technology combines a proprietary dynamic ozone-treatment process with an advanced microprocessor-based control and monitoring architecture. The system is designed to manage and monitor critical treatment parameters, collect real-time operating data, maintain treatment records and provide operators with visibility into system performance.

The VKIN-300 underwent extensive independent testing in France against the requirements of NF X30-503-1:2024, including microbiological efficacy testing. The Company has previously announced test results that the Company believes demonstrated repeatable 6-log pathogen reduction, consistent with the microbiological efficacy requirements evaluated under the applicable standard.

The updated French regulatory framework also requires operators of applicable systems to continuously record the disinfection parameters specified in the applicable conformity attestation. Viking believes this requirement aligns well with the monitoring, control and data-recording capabilities engineered into the VKIN-300.

From Technical Validation to Final Regulatory Process

Viking previously announced that Laboratoire national de métrologie et d'essais ("LNE"), France's national laboratory for testing and metrology, had completed its acceptance review of the VKIN-300 technical dossier. At that time, LNE notified the Company's agent that the application was complete and compliant with the requirements of NF X30-503-1:2024.

Formal issuance of the conformity documentation could not proceed, however, until France updated its existing regulatory framework to formally incorporate the 2024 standard and implement the corresponding conformity-assessment framework. That regulatory update has now been completed.

The amended French regulation formally incorporates NF X30-503-1:2024 and sets out updated requirements governing the evaluation of applicable equipment and the issuance of attestations of conformity. Viking Ozone's French distribution partner, BOX O3 France SARL ("BOX O3"), has advised Viking Ozone that LNE has indicated, based on the VKIN-300 technical documentation and test results submitted, that the system meets the technical requirements necessary to obtain an attestation of conformity under the new standard, and that LNE has scheduled a meeting of the applicable Technical Committee for October 14, 2026. The Company has not independently received written confirmation from LNE of these matters, and issuance of that documentation remains subject to review by LNE's Technical Committee and completion of any of the LNE's remaining procedures, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when it will be issued.

Subject to the outcome of the Technical Committee review and completion of LNE's remaining procedures, BOX O3 currently anticipates that formal conformity documentation could be issued by the end of October 2026. The Technical Committee may request additional information, require changes or take additional time, and the timing and outcome of its review are outside the Company's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the conformity documentation will be issued within this time frame or at all.

Building Toward Commercial Deployment

Viking believes completion of the French conformity process would represent an important step in the Company's broader strategy to commercialize the VKIN-300 internationally. Independent validation under a rigorous national regulatory framework can provide prospective customers and commercial partners with third-party evidence regarding the system's treatment performance and regulatory readiness.

The Company and its partners are pursuing opportunities involving healthcare institutions, waste-management organizations and other potential customers and partners in multiple international markets. Viking believes successful completion of the French conformity process can provide an important technical and regulatory reference as it advances those commercialization efforts. Receipt of conformity documentation would not, by itself, result in sales or revenue. As of the date of this release, the Company has not entered into any unconditional purchase orders or definitive commercial agreements for the VKIN-300. Any future commercial deployment will depend on, among other things, customer demand, financing, pricing, and the Company's ability to manufacture, install and support the system.

The Company intends to provide a further update upon receipt of the formal LNE conformity documentation.

About Viking Ozone Technology, LLC

Viking Ozone Technology, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Global Technologies, Inc., develops advanced ozone-based systems for the treatment of regulated medical, infectious and bio-hazardous waste. Viking Ozone's technology combines patented waste-treatment methodologies with advanced engineering, process-control and monitoring capabilities designed to provide an alternative to conventional medical waste-treatment methods.

About Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

Viking Global Technologies, Inc. is a technology-focused company advancing proprietary solutions intended to address significant infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges. Through its subsidiaries and affiliated businesses, the Company is developing and commercializing technologies including grid-protection solutions designed to improve electric-grid resiliency and public safety and an ozone-based waste-treatment system, while evaluating additional strategic opportunities consistent with its long-term objectives. For more information, please visit www.VikingGlobalTechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated timing and outcome of LNE's Technical Committee review and the issuance of conformity documentation for the VKIN-300; the Company's business strategy and commercialization efforts; the evaluation and deployment of its technologies; prospective customers and partners; international market opportunities; and future growth and strategic opportunities. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "could," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: the possibility that LNE's Technical Committee does not approve, delays or conditions issuance of conformity documentation for the VKIN-300; the Company's reliance on information provided by its distribution partner regarding the status of the LNE process; changes in French or other regulatory requirements; the Company's ability to obtain financing; the absence of binding customer commitments; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company's technologies will achieve commercial acceptance, that current or prospective evaluation or testing activities will result in commercial deployments or revenues, or that the Company will successfully execute its strategic objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

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SOURCE: Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

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