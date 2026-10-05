Storage modules manufactured in advance at the Company's facility in Dimona, Israel; construction expected to be completed within approximately 12 months

Current Fuel Based Energy Center at Wolfson Medical

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Rosh HaAyin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX) (the "Company" or "BrenX"), a provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") and integrated industrial energy solutions, today announced that it has advanced to the next phase of construction on its 12 MWh bGen TES system at Wolfson Medical Center ("Wolfson") in Holon, Israel, following receipt of the building permit for the project.

The bGen system is designed to replace the hospital's fuel-oil boilers and provide steam and hot water for hospital operations. It charges from the electric grid during off-peak hours and stores that energy for delivery as process heat and steam on demand, 24 hours a day.

The bCube storage modules for the system at Wolfson were manufactured in advance at BrenX's facility in Dimona, Israel, allowing the work on site to focus on installation and integration. BrenX currently expects construction to be completed within approximately 12 months, followed by commissioning and commencement of commercial operations.

Baran Energy, a subsidiary of Baran Group Ltd., acquired the system, including the rights thereto, from BrenX for approximately NIS 7 million (approximately US $2.3 million), plus future profits as agreed between the parties. Under the arrangements for the project, Wolfson will pay approximately NIS 11.9 million (approximately US$3.7 million) over the seven-year service period, with an option to acquire the TES system at the end of the term for NIS 1 million (approximately US$0.3 million).Once operational, the system is expected to reduce the hospital's carbon emissions by approximately 3,900 tons of CO2 equivalent per year and generate annual energy cost savings of approximately $1.5 million.

"Starting this phase of construction at Wolfson is an important step for BrenX and for the hospital," said Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX. "Because the storage modules were manufactured ahead of time at our Dimona facility, our team can now concentrate on installing and integrating the system on site. We look forward to supplying the hospital with steam generated using energy charged from the grid during off-peak hours and showing what bGen can do for hospitals and other large users of heat."

The Wolfson project follows the Company's 32 MWh bGen system at Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo") in Israel, which has been assembled and integrated with the customer's production facility and is currently producing steam as part of the commissioning process.

About BrenX Ltd.

BrenX provides thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, the Company is expanding its strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that may combine local generation, electrical and thermal storage, grid connectivity, and intelligent energy management around customer needs. BrenX is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. For more information, visit www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the construction, completion, commissioning and commercial operation of the Wolfson project and the expected timing thereof; the expected operation, performance and benefits of the Wolfson project; the expected emissions reductions and energy cost savings of the Wolfson project; and the intended capabilities, uses and benefits of the bGen system. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "potential," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "seek," "target" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others, the Company's ability to complete, commission and operate its projects as planned; construction, integration, performance and customer acceptance risks; the Company's liquidity, capital requirements and ability to obtain additional financing; the effect of financing transactions and anti-dilution provisions on the Company's capital structure; the Company's ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquired assets; demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products; competitive, technological, supply-chain, regulatory and commercial risks; and political, economic and military instability in Israel and the Middle East. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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