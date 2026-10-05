

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - This year's Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine will be jointly awarded to three scientists for their ground-breaking discovery of Optogenetics, which has fundamentally altered human understanding of the brain. The technology can reportedly be used in research to develop future treatments for Parkinson's disease and depression, among others.



American neuroscientist and physician Karl Deisseroth, German Professor of Neuroscience Peter Hegemann, and German biophysicist Georg Nagel will share the prizemoney of 12 million Swedish kronor, or $1.2 million, equally.



Karl Deisseroth is a Professor at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University.



Peter Hegemann is Professor of Neuroscience at Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany.



Georg Nagel is Professor of Molecular Plant Physiology at the University of Würzburg, Germany.



They were selected for the coveted prize for discoveries made at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried, Germany.



The Nobel Prize is awarded for optogenetics - a method that makes it possible to show how nerve cells shape memories, feelings and behaviours in the living brain. Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered a remarkable protein, channelrhodopsin, in a single-celled alga. Karl Deisseroth transformed the protein into a light-controlled switch for nerve cells. The Laureates have laid the foundation of a new era in neuroscience, the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute medical university said while announcing the award Monday.



How the brain governs feelings, behaviours and bodily functions has long been a mystery. In the 20th century, researchers began to investigate which areas of the brain affect which functions, but the methods used meant they could not prove causal relationships. The image they developed of the brain was like a sketch map, full of question marks and unknowns. Now all this is changing.



'Optogenetics provides opportunities for mapping the brain in a way that we could once only dream of,' says Per Svenningsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine.



In the early 2000s, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered channelrhodopsin, an algal protein with unique properties, found on the surface of the cell.



Karl Deisseroth introduced the gene for channel-rhodopsin into nerve cells from rats. By illuminating the cells with blue light, he was able to trigger a nerve signal. He published this breakthrough in 2005. Two years later, he made this light-controlled switch for nerve cells work in the brains of living mice.



This method for controlling nerve signals with light is now called optogenetics, and it has rapidly gained global impact. Using optogenetics, researchers have been able to reveal neural circuits governing specific memories, feelings, and behaviors relevant for neurological and psychiatric disorders. In clinical medicine, researchers are using the method in attempts to restore sight in people with visual impairment.



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