Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Erik Marchand to its board of directors (the "Board"), as the nominee of Artemis Gold Inc. under the January 16, 2019 strategic investment agreement (as amended) between the parties, replacing Gerrie van der Westhuizen. Mr. van der Westhuizen has resigned as a director of Velocity effective October 1, 2026.

Erik Marchand

Erik Marchand is a Chartered Professional Accountant with approximately 15 years of finance and accounting experience across the mining and natural resources sectors.

Mr. Marchand currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Artemis Gold Inc. He joined that company in September 2021 as Corporate Controller and advanced to Vice President of Finance, where he oversaw the company's corporate finance function, including financial reporting, internal controls, treasury, risk management, metal sales and continuous business process improvement, before being appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Artemis, Mr. Marchand held progressively senior finance roles at one of Glencore's international mining operations, as well as other site-based operational roles within British Columbia. He began his career with Deloitte and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Accounting.

"I'd like to sincerely thank Gerrie for his contribution to Velocity and the valuable perspective he has brought to the Board. It has been a pleasure working with him, and I wish him all the best," stated Keith Henderson, Velocity's President and CEO. "I am also delighted to welcome Erik to the Board as Artemis Gold's nominee and look forward to his contribution as we continue to advance the Company."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

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