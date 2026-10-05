KeyBank Named Official Retail Bank of Colorado Avalanche

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today a three-year partnership renewal with KeyBank - one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with more than 50 branches in Colorado - which includes a new designation for KeyBank as the exclusive Official Retail Bank Partner of the Colorado Avalanche.

Through the partnership, KeyBank will assume naming rights for what will now be known as the KeyBank Ice Deck - an exclusive, all-inclusive premium seating area on the glass - and a new KeyBank Small Business Spotlight program highlighting Colorado-based small businesses through segments on Altitude Sports television and radio, digital media, and in-game elements at Ball Arena. KeyBank also will serve as presenting sponsor of the next three regular-season home openers and the annual Avalanche Alumni Game at the University of Denver. The KeyBank logo will appear in center ice at Ball Arena, under the Avalanche logo, and on banners inside the Arena's Grand Atrium (west) entrance.

"KeyBank is proud to return as the Official Retail Bank of the Colorado Avalanche, building on a relationship that dates back to the team's first puck drop 30 years ago," said Chris Picardi, KeyBank Colorado Market President. "For three decades, we've been honored to serve Colorado families, businesses and communities while sharing in the excitement and pride Avs hockey brings to our state. This partnership reflects our deep roots in Colorado and our ongoing commitment to investing in the places where we live and work. We are excited to begin this next chapter with the Avalanche and look forward to all we can accomplish together."

As an original partner since the franchise came to Denver in 1995, KeyBank has been with the Avs through more than 1,428 wins and three Stanley Cup Championships. Last season, KeyBank was the presenting sponsor of the Avs Alley watch parties for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"KeyBank has been an exceptional partner of the Colorado Avalanche, sharing our commitment to excellence, innovation, and making a meaningful impact throughout our community," said Lacy Ekert, Chief Commercial Officer at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "As we continue this longstanding relationship, we are excited to build on the strong foundation we've created together and deliver memorable experiences for our fans while supporting initiatives that strengthen Colorado. We are proud to extend and expand our partnership with KeyBank and look forward to the continued success we will achieve together."

The KeyBank Ice Deck includes eight all-inclusive tickets on the glass in the corner of the Avs' attack-twice side. To check availability, visit AvalanchePremium.com.

Attached image credit: Courtesy Colorado Avalanche

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include Arsenal F.C. (EPL), Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Ball Arena, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, and the historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network; Altitude+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service; KSE Radio, which includes Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, MIX 100, KOOL 105 and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM; and Outdoor Sportsman Group, the largest media company devoted to outdoor sports.

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Image: Courtesy Colorado Avalanche

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-named-official-retail-bank-of-colorado-avalanche-1232736