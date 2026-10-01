KeyBank Names Mike Keane Chief Operating Officer of Key Wealth

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Wealth at KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) announced today the appointment of Mike Keane as Chief Operating Officer, Key Wealth, effective October 1, 2026. Keane will report to Joe Skarda, Head of Key Wealth, and will lead the integrated delivery of Key Wealth's financial planning, investment, fiduciary, and banking capabilities across the business. Mike succeeds Joe Calabrese, who announced his plans to retire later this year and will remain with the organization through year-end to support an effective leadership transition.

"Mike is a proven financial services leader with deep experience driving growth, modernizing operating models, and building high-performing teams," said Joe Skarda, Head of Key Wealth. "His track record of leading transformation across wealth management and banking makes him exceptionally well suited to help guide the next chapter of our business. We are excited to welcome Mike to Key Wealth and look forward to the leadership, insight, and energy he brings to the organization."

Keane, based in Baltimore, brings more than 25 years of experience leading strategy, operations, and business transformation across wealth management, brokerage, and banking organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Wilmington Trust, M&T Bank's wealth management division. During his tenure, he led significant growth, modernization, and operational initiatives focused on enhancing both client and advisor experiences.

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance and an MBA from the University at Buffalo and has completed executive education programs at Harvard Law School and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

"Key Wealth has a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive advice and personalized service to clients, and I'm honored to join the organization at such an exciting time," said Mike Keane. "I look forward to partnering with Joe, the Wealth leadership team, and colleagues across the bank to build on the strong foundation already in place and continue driving growth and innovation for our clients and advisors."

As part of the transition, Joe Calabrese will continue supporting the business through the end of the year before retiring following a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in wealth management. Since joining Key Wealth in 2016, Joe has played a significant role in shaping the organization's growth strategy, operating model, and client experience capabilities while helping advance several key strategic initiatives across the Wealth business.

"Joe's contributions to Key Wealth and the broader wealth management industry have been extraordinary," said Skarda. "We are grateful for his leadership, partnership, and lasting impact on our organization. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments in the months ahead while ensuring a seamless transition to Mike's leadership."

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank