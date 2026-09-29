NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / KeyBank's 3-year impact investment has helped Mi Casa launch La Receta, a training program for aspiring food truck, restaurant and catering entrepreneurs.

The partnership is helping create lasting change, empowering people to build brighter futures while contributing to stronger, more vibrant communities.

Watch the video to learn more about this impact and the lives they've helped transform.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/strengthening-communities-through-partnership-keybank-and-mi-casa-1228404