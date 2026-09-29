Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Xetra
29.09.26 | 13:17
18,110 Euro
+0,75 % +0,135
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,88517,95515:58
17,86518,05015:54
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strengthening Communities Through Partnership: KeyBank and Mi Casa

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / KeyBank's 3-year impact investment has helped Mi Casa launch La Receta, a training program for aspiring food truck, restaurant and catering entrepreneurs.

The partnership is helping create lasting change, empowering people to build brighter futures while contributing to stronger, more vibrant communities.

Watch the video to learn more about this impact and the lives they've helped transform.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/strengthening-communities-through-partnership-keybank-and-mi-casa-1228404

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.