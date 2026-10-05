

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Elevated global bond yields as well as political uncertainty in Europe weighed on global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged down from the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note.



Following weak economic data from the U.S. released last week, Fed rate hike expectations continue to decline. The likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has decreased to 19.4 percent, from 70.9 percent a week earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Nevertheless, the six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened more than a quarter percent. Bond yields also mostly hardened.



Crude oil price benchmarks are directionless. Gold is trading in strong positive territory. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,148.10, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,720.60, down 0.03% Germany's DAX at 25,281.17, up 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,519.25, up 0.55% France's CAC 40 at 7,841.68, down 0.70% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,240.05, up 0.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,946.86, up 2.40% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,686.40, up 0.05% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,842.19, up 0.31% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,040.34, up 0.28% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,003.74, up 0.46% (Oct 2)



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.24, up 0.30% EUR/USD at 1.1212, down 0.36% GBP/USD at 1.3226, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 158.17, up 0.20% USD/CHF at 0.8306, up 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6964, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.302%, up 0.42% Germany at 3.4741%, up 0.56% France at 4.815%, down 1.05% U.K. at 5.4112%, up 0.73% Japan at 3.089%, up 0.03%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $102.53, up 0.27% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $90.28, down 0.91% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,193.10, up 0.74% Silver Futures (Dec) at $61.99, up 2.61%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $86,090.46, up 1.14% Ethereum at $2,715.03, up 0.71% BNB at $789.60, up 0.11% XRP at $1.51, up 0.87% Solana at $120.58, down 0.62%



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