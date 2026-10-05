Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SI

WKN: 882359 | ISIN: US8592411016 | Ticker-Symbol: UAO
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 17:00
475,30 Euro
+0,30 % +1,40
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
470,60472,8017:19
470,10473,3017:19
PR Newswire
05.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Appoints Katherine Hargis as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Katherine Hargis as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary, effective October 5, 2026. Hargis succeeds Mark D. Wolf, who previously served as Sterling's General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary since August 2020.

Hargis joins Sterling from Key Energy Services, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. In that role, she was a key advisor to the Board of Directors and executive leadership team, overseeing legal affairs, corporate governance, and enterprise compliance and ethics, while also providing executive leadership across a range of corporate functions and enterprise-wide strategic initiatives, including human capital, cybersecurity, and risk management. Previously, Hargis held several legal leadership roles at U.S. Concrete, including Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She earned a Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from Arizona State University.

"We are pleased to welcome Katherine to Sterling," said Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive experience, proven leadership capabilities and expertise in governance, compliance, and M&A will strengthen our leadership team as we execute our growth strategy and continue to create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Sterling

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services and mission-critical electrical services for data centers, semiconductor fabrication, manufacturing, distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,
our people to move and our country to grow."

Company Contact:
Sterling
Infrastructure, Inc.
Noelle Dilts, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
281-214-0795
[email protected]

SOURCE Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.