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TS

WKN: A2JNCS | ISIN: EE3100021635 | Ticker-Symbol: K9B
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:11
1,170 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS Chart 1 Jahr
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TALLINNA SADAM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2041,20617:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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AS Tallinna Sadam: New ferry operator TT- Line to join the Muuga-Vuosaari route

AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter Tallinna Sadam) and TT-Line GmbH (hereinafter TT-Line) have signed an agreement for the operation of a vessel on the Muuga (Estonia)-Vuosaari (Finland) route. The route will be served by a ro-pax ferry with around 2 000 freight lanemeters and a restaurant/café, a passenger lounge and other facilities for passengers and truckdrivers as well as cabins. The vessel used is intended to be announced in November. The vessel is expected to start operating on the route during the first quarter of 2027, with the exact launch date to be confirmed.

The Muuga-Vuosaari ferry connection is of strategic importance for freight transport between Estonia and Finland. It provides logistics and transport companies with a fast maritime route and helps divert trucks and trailers away from the city centres of Tallinn and Helsinki. The connection supports the competitiveness of Estonia's export-oriented economy by improving companies' access to Finnish and, more broadly, Nordic markets. At the same time, it strengthens the position of Estonia and Muuga harbour as a key north-south transport and transit corridor, linking Finland to the Baltic states and, subsequently, to Central and Southern Europe.

The regular ferry route between the cargo harbours operated by the ports of Tallinn and Helsinki was launched in 2017 and has been served by both Tallink and Eckerö Line. Currently, the route is operated by Eckerö Line with the vessel Finbo Cargo.

"Freight volumes on the Muuga-Vuosaari route have grown steadily over the years and are now approaching the limits of what can be handled with a single vessel. This clearly demonstrates market demand for additional capacity and more frequent departures. The addition of a second operator will provide customers with greater choice and flexibility, strengthen the reliability of the connection and support further growth in trade between Estonia and Finland," said Rene Pärt, Member of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam.

The agreement will contribute to the port's revenues through vessel call, cargo and passenger fees, while enabling more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

TT-Line is a family-owned shipping company established in 1962 in Germany. Its fleet consists of 9 ro-pax vessels. The company's core business is the transport of passengers, passenger vehicles and freight, connecting Germany,Sweden, Poland and Lithuania and serving routes that include the ports of Travemünde, Rostock, Trelleborg, Karlshamn, Swinoujscie and Klaipeda.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
angelika.annus@ts.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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