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TS

WKN: A2JNCS | ISIN: EE3100021635 | Ticker-Symbol: K9B
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 08:01
1,166 Euro
-0,17 % -0,002
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1861,23208:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 07:06 Uhr
117 Leser
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AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2026 Q3 and 9 months

In 2026 Q3, 3.3 million tons of cargo and 2.8 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, the number of passengers increased by +2.1% i.e. +57 thousand passengers. Cargo volumes decreased by -3.3% i.e. -110 thousand tons. The total number of vessel calls decreased by -0.2%, while the cruise vessel calls increased by +18%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +0.3%, the number of vehicles increased by +0.6% and the number of trips by -0.2%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by -15% comparing to last year.

During 9 months of 2026, more than 9.7 tons of cargo and 6.4 million passengers passed through the harbours of the company. Cargo volumes decreased by -4.5% and passenger numbers by -0.3% during the period. The number of vessel calls decreased by -3.2%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +0.5% and the number of vehicles by +1.4%, the number of trips decreased by -0.1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by +13% and the utility rate was 54%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented: "There was a significant increase in cruise business and on Tallinn-Stockholm route, also the number of passengers increased on Muuga-Vuosaari and Tallinn-Helsinki routes. We are pleased to see increase in the most significant cargo group - ro-ro volumes. The liquid bulk has reduced due to the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, dry bulk has been influenced by the seasonality - last year transportation of the grain started earlier than this year. We expect to have higher grain volumes during the following periods."

The number of passengers increased on the Tallinn-Helsinki route by +0.6% and Tallinn-Stockholm route by +18% in the third quarter. Muuga-Vuosaari route showed increase of +6% and cruise passengers +26%.

In cargo volumes ro-ro (+62 thousand tonnes i.e +4.1%) and general cargo (+61 thousand tonnes i.e +47%) increased the most. Liquid bulk (-119 thousand tonnes i.e -32%), dry bulk (-111 thousand tonnes i.e -14%) and container volumes (-13 thousand tonnes i.e -2.4%) decreased.

The increase in vessel calls was +18% for cruise ships and cargo vessel calls by +0.5%. Passenger vessel calls decreased by -1.2%.

In shipping, the numbers on ferries increased by 2 thousand passengers and 3 thousand vehicles. 13 trips were made less than a year before. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by 3 days and the utilization rate was 18%, the vessel moved to provide services in the North Sea in September.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2026 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2026 is preliminary as of 9 October 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q3 2026Q3 2025Change9M 20269M 2025Change
Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 2623 373-3.3%9 74310 198-4.5%
(th tonnes)
Ro-ro1 5831 5214.1%4 8994 8121.8%
Liquid bulk251370-32.3%9031 356-33.4%
Dry bulk678789-14.1%1 8301 999-8.5%
Containers529542-2.4%1 5481 583-2.2%
in TEUs66 26767 401-1.7%189 516195 440-3.0%
General cargo18912847.4%49539525.2%
Non-marine322244.5%685231.0%
Number of passengers by routes2 8072 7512.1%6 3946 410-0.3%
(th pax)
Tallinn-Helsingi2 4132 3990.6%5 5765 647-1.2%
Tallinn-Stockholm17314717.6%3883802.3%
Muuga-Vuosaari64606.2%1581533.4%
Cruise (traditional)1229725.8%22116434.8%
Other3547-25.6%5067-25.7%
Number of vessel calls 1 8891 892-0.2%5 2655 438-3.2%
Cargo vessels3733710.5%1 0491 095-4.2%
Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax)1 4291 447-1.2%4 0764 228-3.6%
Cruise vessels (traditional)877417.6%14011521.7%
Ferries*
(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes)
Number of trips6 9616 974-0.2%17 86617 886-0.1%
Number of passengers (th)9499470.3%2 0041 9940.5%
Number of vehicles (th)4344310.6%9679541.4%
Icebreaker Botnica
Charter days1720-15.0%14713013.1%
Utility rate (%)18%22%-15.0%54%48%13.1%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: statistics. We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: key-figures.
Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: praamid.ee.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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