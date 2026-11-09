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TS

WKN: A2JNCS | ISIN: EE3100021635 | Ticker-Symbol: K9B
Stuttgart
09.11.26 | 11:48
1,196 Euro
+1,87 % +0,022
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS Chart 1 Jahr
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TALLINNA SADAM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1821,28212:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
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AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2026 Q3 and 9 months

In the third quarter, Tallinna Sadam earned 34 million euros in sales revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 17 million euros and profit 10 million euros. Sales revenue increased by +7% (+2.1 million euros), adjusted EBITDA by +7% (+1.1 million euros) and profit by +11% (+0.9 million euros) comparing to the same period last year.

The revenue for nine months was 93 million euros, adjusted EBITDA 42 million euros and profit 16 million euros. The revenue of nine months increased by +3.9% (+3.5 million euros), adjusted EBITDA decreased by -7% (-3.0 million euros) and profit by -18% (-3.4 million euros).

In the third quarter, the volume of investments was more than 3 million euros, and we invested close to 7 million euros within nine months.

The number of passengers increased by +2.1%, cargo volumes decreased by -3.3% and vessel calls remained on similar level in the third quarter of 2026. Ferry segment showed stable growth - the number of passengers increased by +0.3% and the number of vehicles by +0.6%, the number of trips decreased by -0.2%. The icebreaker Botnica was chartered 18% of the time which is 3 days less than last year.

"The third quarter delivered strong results. Revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit all increased. The EBITDA margin reached 49%. Results were supported by growth in the cruise business and the ferry segment. Revenue growth in ferry services was supported by revenue indexation reflecting higher fuel prices.
It is also worth highlighting the charter agreements signed for the icebreaker Botnica in the third quarter: one secures revenue into the fourth quarter, while the other, longer-term agreement is related to the next summer," commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at webinars on 9 November, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar).

Materials related to the interim report can be found attached to this notice and on our website: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/interim-reports/
https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q3Q3+/-9M9M+/-
20262025%20262025%
Revenue33.831.76.793.189.53.9
Adjusted EBITDA16.615.57.042.445.3-6.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin49.1%48.9%0.245.5%50.6%-5.1
Operating profit10.69.610.124.227.9-13.4
Income tax000.0-5.4-5.40.0
Profit for the period9.58.610.915.518.9-17.8
Investments3.38.8-62.66.820.8-67.3
30.09.202631.12.2025+/-
Total assets616.0622.1-1.0%
Interest bearing debt166.0173.7-4.4%
Other liabilities72.867.57.8%
Equity377.2380.9-1.0%
Number of shares263.0263.00.0%

Major events in Q3:

  • Icebreaker Botnica started works in the Noth Sea
  • Charter agreement for the icebreaker Botnica for 2027 summer period in South Africa
  • Recognition as the Best Employer Brand in Brand Capital survey (the Baltics)
  • Competition for the position of the new Chairman of the Management Board

Revenue
Revenue increased by EUR 3,5 million (+3.9%) to EUR 93.1 million in the first 9 months of 2026. Revenue from the provision of ferry services was the largest contributor, increasing by EUR 1.4 million (+4.9%). The increase was driven by the indexation of ferry services based on the changes in the Estonian fuel, labour and consumer price indices, as well as higher compensation for the fixed costs of additional trips operated by the ferry Regula. Charter fee revenue grew by EUR 0.9 million (+15.8%) due to the higher number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica. Revenue from the sale of electricity increased by EUR 0.8 million (+24.4%). The growth was supported by both the increased volume of electricity and network services and the new network tariffs in the TS network area that came into effect in March. The average market price of electricity was also higher and the security of supply fee was introduced at the beginning of the year as a result of a regulatory change. Income from vessel dues grew by EUR 0.3 million (+1.0%). Revenues increased due to higher cruise ship visits than waste and tonnage fees, tariffs have also increased. A faster growth was inhibited by Superfast IX leaving the Paldiski-Kapellskär route. Income from passenger fees grew by EUR 0.2 million (+1.8%). Although the number of passengers decreased slightly compared to previous year, it was compensated by the increase in passenger fees for both passengers of the Old City Harbour regular lines and cruise passengers. Other types of revenue changed to a lesser extent. In the third quarter, revenue increased by EUR 2.1 million (+6.7%), mainly due to an increase in the sale of ferry services. Revenue from vessel dues, sale of electricity, and passenger fees also increased

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by EUR 3.0 million (-6.5%) to EUR 42.4 million. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was partly offset by profit from the associate AS Green Marine, accounted for using the equity method, which increased by EUR 0.2 million. In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 1.1 million (+7.0%) year-on-year. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 50.6% to 45.5% in the first 9 months of the year, but increased from 48.9% to 49.1% in the third quarter.

Profit
Profit before income tax decreased by EUR 3.4 million in the 9-month comparison to EUR 15.5 million (-17.8%) and EUR 20.9 million (-13.8%), respectively. The decline in profit for the period was smaller than the decline in operating profit due to lower finance costs. The dividend of EUR 19.2 million paid in the second quarter gave rise to income tax expense of EUR 5.4 million. Both remained at the same level as in the previous year. In the third quarter, profit for the period and profit before income tax were EUR 9.5 million (+10.9%).

Investments
In the first 9 months of 2026, the Group invested EUR 6.8 million, which was EUR 14.0 million less than in the previous year. Investments made during the first 9 months of 2026 were mainly related to the replacement of the main machinery of a ferry, improvements to a cargo harbour quay to provide an onshore power supply connection for container ships, to provide an onshore power supply connection for cruise ships at the Old City Harbour, dock works on ferries, the completion of construction works on the multifunctional quay at Paldiski South Harbour, the design of Terminal A and the head office building at the Old City Harbour, and IT investments (software and hardware). Investments in the third quarter totalled EUR 3.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 8.8 million).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros30 September 202631 December 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents31 18531 993
Trade and other receivables14 4758 055
Contract assets6450
Inventories719552
Total other current assets47 02440 600
Non-current assets held for sale0212
Total current assets47 02440 812
Non-current assets
Investments in an associate2 9122 638
Investment properties14 06914 069
Property, plant and equipment549 431562 254
Intangible assets2 5492 290
Total non-current assets568 961581 251
Total assets615 985622 063
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings78 56073 001
Provisions1 7571 895
Government grants 9 64819 271
Taxes payable1 366943
Trade and other payables7 84211 644
Contract liabilities1 68868
Total current liabilities100 861106 822
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings87 443100 700
Government grants 49 87431 447
Other payables151 585
Contract liabilities590632
Total non-current liabilities137 922134 364
Total liabilities238 783241 186
EQUITY
Share capital263 000263 000
Share premium44 47844 478
Statutory capital reserve24 57323 848
Retained earnings45 15149 551
Total equity377 202380 877
Total liabilities and equity615 985622 063

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q3 2026 Q3 2025
9M 2026		9M 2025
Revenue33 79531 67393 05789 535
Other income6193081 6201 988
Operating expenses-11 019-9 856-31 203-26 133
Impairment of financial assets75-16716485
Personnel expenses-6 559-6 205-20 133-19 164
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment-6 268-6 076-19 134-18 216
Other expenses-52-55-201-187
Operating profit10 5919 62224 17027 908
Finance income and costs
Finance income164214513795
Finance costs-1 390-1 340-4 018-4 486
Finance costs - net-1 226-1 126-3 505-3 691
Share of profit (+)/ loss (-) of an associate accounted for under the equity method 1609627576
Profit before income tax9 5258 59220 94024 293
Income tax00-5 415-5 415
Profit for the period9 5258 59215 52518 878
Attributable to owners of the Parent9 5258 59215 52518 878
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)0.030.020.070.06

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros9M 20269M 2025
Cash receipts from sale of goods and services98 854100 239
Cash receipts related to other income21769
Payments to suppliers-40 171-32 208
Payments to and on behalf of employees-20 866-19 168
Payments for other expenses-246-260
Income tax paid on dividends-5 415-5 415
Cash flows from operating activities32 37343 257
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-8 931-17 678
Purchases of intangible assets-371-347
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment1384 885
Proceeds from government grants related to assets6 333479
Interest received558771
Net change in deposits with
maturities exceeding 3 months		022 000
Cash received from/ used in investing activities-2 27310 110
Proceeds from loans received8 0000
Repayments of loans received-15 800-2 183
Dividends paid-19 199-19 199
Interest paid-3 835-4 837
Other payments related to financing activities-74-1
Cash used in financing activities-30 908-26 220
NET CASH FLOW-80827 147
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period31 99317 213
Change in cash and cash equivalents-80827 147
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period31 18544 360

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
angelika.annus@ts.ee

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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