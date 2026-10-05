WENDEL: Bénédicte Rabier joins Wendel as Chief Product Officer of Wendel Investment Managers

PRESS RELEASE - OCTOBER 5, 2026

Bénédicte Rabier joins Wendel as Chief Product Officer of Wendel Investment Managers

Wendel announces the appointment of Bénédicte Rabier as Chief Product Officer of Wendel Investment Managers, effective October 1st, 2026. Bénédicte will closely work with Cyril Marie who has recently been appointed to Wendel's Executive Board, leaded by Laurent Mignon.

In this role, she will be responsible for defining and implementing the product roadmap and marketing strategy for Wendel Investment Managers.

She will lead product design and marketing initiatives, help identify new growth opportunities and support the expansion of Wendel IM's offering by bringing together investment expertise, market insights and client expectations. She will also contribute to the execution of the platform's long-term strategic plan and its ambition to deliver differentiated solutions to investors.

Bénédicte's appointment marks another important milestone in the development of Wendel's third-party asset management platform. Her product expertise and experience in alternative asset management will be key assets in accelerating our development.

Biography of Bénédicte Rabier

Bénédicte Rabier, 49 years old, has over 20 years' experience in Alternative Investments across Capital Markets and Asset management.

Until now, she was Managing Director, Chief Product Officer of AXA Investment Managers - Prime.

Bénédicte began her career in 2001 at Société Générale Asset Management as Fund Derivatives analyst. Between then and 2012, she traded and structured fund derivatives at Natixis CIB, Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in New York.

In 2013, she moved to the asset management industry and selected alternative investments for Institutional Investors at Allenbridge/MJ Hudson.

From 2014 to 2016, she was a senior product specialist for Amundi Alternative Investments, focusing on Private Assets and Hedge Funds.

Between 2016 and 2022, Bénédicte served as International Head of Investments Specialists Group at Natixis Investment Managers, covering all asset classes in Europe, MENA and APAC, with a specific focus on Private Markets.

Bénédicte Rabier is a graduate of Paris-Dauphine University (DESS Asset Management '222').

Agenda

Thursday, October 22, 2026?

Q3?2026?Trading update?-?Financial communication as of September 30, 2026?(before-market release)?

Wednesday, December 2, 2026?

Investor Day 2026

Friday, February 26, 2027

Full-Year 2026 Results?-?Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2026, and Full-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, April 22, 2027?

Q1?2027?Trading update -?Financial communication as of March 31, 2027?(before-market release)?

-

Thursday, May?27, 2027?

Annual General Meeting??

-

Thursday, July?29, 2027?

H1 2027 Results?-?Financial communication as of June 30, 2027, and Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024, 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and 64% (including forward sale) of Committed Advisors in April 2026. As of June 30, 2026, Wendel Investment Managers manages 48.7 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, and c.3.6 billion euros (PF sale of Stahl & IHS) invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook - Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

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