Renault Group - Carine Damois appointed Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group

PRESS RELEASE 5 October 2026

CARINE DAMOIS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF RENAULT GROUP

With more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles within global industrial groups, she was Deputy CFO of Michelin group since 2021.

Carine Damois will succeed Duncan Minto, who has decided to pursue new professional opportunities outside of the Group.

She will report to François Provost, CEO of Renault Group, and will be a member of the Group's Leadership Team. Her appointment is effective November 14th, 2026.

Boulogne Billancourt - Renault Group announces the appointment of Carine Damois as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 14th, 2026. She will report to François Provost and will be a member of the Group's Leadership Team.

Throughout her career, Carine Damois has developed expertise across all major areas of corporate finance, including management control, treasury, risk management, tax and customs, consolidation and reporting, strategic planning, sustainable finance, as well as corporate services and organizational transformation. Her international background and wide-ranging experience will be valuable assets in supporting Renault Group in pursuing performance, agility and excellence in execution. This appointment further strengthens the leadership team as Renault Group continues to implement its futuREady strategic plan.

"I am delighted to welcome Carine Damois to Renault Group. Her recognized financial expertise, strong industrial background and international perspective make her the ideal leader for our Finance function. As we continue to execute our strategy and aim to maintain a high level of financial performance, I am confident that Carine will play a decisive role in achieving our ambitions. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Duncan for his commitment and contribution to the Group's development over nearly three decades." said François Provost, CEO, Renault Group.

ABOUT CARINE DAMOIS

Carine Damois brings more than 20 years of experience in financial governance, digital transformation and corporate services within international organizations. Since 2021, she has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Michelin. In this role, she oversaw key finance functions across more than 100 countries and played a central role in driving the Group's performance, strategy and transformation initiatives. Prior to joining Michelin's Executive Committee, she held a number of senior leadership positions within Michelin and the AREVA Group, covering areas including manufacturing, logistics, energy, treasury and operations. This broad experience has enabled her to develop a deep understanding of the strategic, financial and operational challenges facing large international organizations. Carine Damois graduated from ESSEC Business School.

RENAULT GROUP PRESS CONTACT

Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com



RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com



About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine - and its financial captive - Mobilize Financial Services - to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve Net Zero carbon in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/