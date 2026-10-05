Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BI

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 18:18
8,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0608,67018:46
Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 18:21 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform 
05-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its 
Bilendi Discuss platform 
 
New release drives deeper participant engagement and real-time researcher intelligence 

Paris, October 5, 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in AI technologies, data and solutions for the market research 
sector, today announces a major milestone in the evolution of its AI-powered qualitative research platform, Bilendi 
Discuss and its integrated in-house AI called BARI. With this new release, Bilendi Discuss makes engagement effortless 
and natural for everyone. Survey participants enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience, while researchers can query data 
naturally using "Ask BARI" - making research simple at both ends.              

Bilendi Discuss and BARI AI at a glance 
 
Bilendi Discuss is the AI-powered qualitative research platform that turns raw consumer expression into strategic 
intelligence. Meeting participants on channels they use daily, like WhatsApp, Messenger, and the web, Bilendi Discuss 
seamlessly captures text, voice, video, and images. At its core is Bilendi's inhouse-AI BARI, an always-on AI research 
partner that probes deeper in real time, detects emerging themes, and synthesizes complex inputs into actionable 
insights. Thus, Bilendi Discuss enables brands to scale authentic, conversational research at quantitative speed. 

"Ask BARI": Turning high engagement into instant intelligence 
 
As the core innovation within the latest Bilendi Discuss release, "Ask BARI" fundamentally changes how researchers 
engage with their data. By integrating conversational, agentic AI directly into the platform, Ask BARI eliminates hours 
of manual data navigation, enabling teams to query complex qualitative studies in plain language,  and receive 
structured, decision-ready answers in seconds, grounded strictly in project data. 
 
Researchers can query community discussions, fieldwork progress, or emerging themes directly, bypassing the need to 
read through hundreds of verbatims or build complex data filters and significantly accelerate time-to-insight. For 
multi-country studies, Ask BARI identifies cultural nuances during early fieldwork, enabling proactive project steering 
before data collection finishes. Functioning as an automated research partner, it also recommends unexplored angles, 
follow-up questions, and thematic connections to deepen the analysis. 

Participant-first engagement: Elevating participant interaction for richer insights 
 
While the new "Ask BARI" feature enables researchers to query and analyze participant input through intuitive 
conversational AI, Bilendi Discuss is also rolling out a suite of powerful features designed to boost engagement across 
every stage of fieldwork. Grounded in the principle that higher participant engagement yields richer, more authentic 
data, the platform introduces three key capabilities:  
 
   -- Individual engagement with BARI Moderator Personas: BARI offers five distinct AI moderator personas, 
  allowing researchers to align the AI's communication style with the study's target audience and tone to foster 
  deeper conversations. 
   -- Enhanced community engagement: A reimagined, social-style Web Portal with an even more familiar, 
  intuitive experience driving higher completion rates and richer input. 
   -- Conversational channel: A brand-new way to engage participants one-on-one in a fully browser-based 
  environment. Mimicking the chat-style interactions of popular LLMs, participants can respond via text, voice, or 
  video, capturing the trend of how people naturally communicate today. 
  
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, comments: "The launch of Ask BARI is a true milestone and the biggest news of 
the year for Bilendi Discuss. By making our AI BARI more agentic and conversational, we are enabling our clients to 
converse directly with their data just as they would with a human analyst. This paradigm shift drastically reduces the 
time from data collection to deep, actionable insight. In line with our 2026-2030 strategic plan, this evolution is 
another key milestone in our Group's transformation into a global AI-native insights platform." 

About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi provides a 
comprehensive infrastructure for market research: proprietary panels made up of verified participants, advanced 
technologies, and AI-powered solutions. This enables the collection of high-quality data and its transformation into 
reliable, actionable insights that can be directly used to support decision-making. 
 
At the forefront of innovation in market research, Bilendi continuously develops proprietary technology and AI 
solutions, including BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), one of the most advanced AI research assistants 
on the market. Developed by Bilendi's in-house technology, AI, and market research specialists, BARI is fully 
integrated into Bilendi's insights platform, helping to enhance and accelerate every stage of the research process. 
 
With more than 600 employees and local teams across 22 offices worldwide, Bilendi supports over 2,700 clients and 
provides access to more than 4 million verified panel members. ISO 20252 certified, Bilendi combines technological 
innovation, high-quality data and close client support to help market research professionals embrace new technologies 
while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. 
 
Bilendi is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 

www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30                                
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst and Investor Relations 
                                 Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                                 Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                 Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                               Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 
Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2410580 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2410580 05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2410580&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.