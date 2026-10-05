DJ BILENDI: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform 05-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform New release drives deeper participant engagement and real-time researcher intelligence Paris, October 5, 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in AI technologies, data and solutions for the market research sector, today announces a major milestone in the evolution of its AI-powered qualitative research platform, Bilendi Discuss and its integrated in-house AI called BARI. With this new release, Bilendi Discuss makes engagement effortless and natural for everyone. Survey participants enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience, while researchers can query data naturally using "Ask BARI" - making research simple at both ends. Bilendi Discuss and BARI AI at a glance Bilendi Discuss is the AI-powered qualitative research platform that turns raw consumer expression into strategic intelligence. Meeting participants on channels they use daily, like WhatsApp, Messenger, and the web, Bilendi Discuss seamlessly captures text, voice, video, and images. At its core is Bilendi's inhouse-AI BARI, an always-on AI research partner that probes deeper in real time, detects emerging themes, and synthesizes complex inputs into actionable insights. Thus, Bilendi Discuss enables brands to scale authentic, conversational research at quantitative speed. "Ask BARI": Turning high engagement into instant intelligence As the core innovation within the latest Bilendi Discuss release, "Ask BARI" fundamentally changes how researchers engage with their data. By integrating conversational, agentic AI directly into the platform, Ask BARI eliminates hours of manual data navigation, enabling teams to query complex qualitative studies in plain language, and receive structured, decision-ready answers in seconds, grounded strictly in project data. Researchers can query community discussions, fieldwork progress, or emerging themes directly, bypassing the need to read through hundreds of verbatims or build complex data filters and significantly accelerate time-to-insight. For multi-country studies, Ask BARI identifies cultural nuances during early fieldwork, enabling proactive project steering before data collection finishes. Functioning as an automated research partner, it also recommends unexplored angles, follow-up questions, and thematic connections to deepen the analysis. Participant-first engagement: Elevating participant interaction for richer insights While the new "Ask BARI" feature enables researchers to query and analyze participant input through intuitive conversational AI, Bilendi Discuss is also rolling out a suite of powerful features designed to boost engagement across every stage of fieldwork. Grounded in the principle that higher participant engagement yields richer, more authentic data, the platform introduces three key capabilities: -- Individual engagement with BARI Moderator Personas: BARI offers five distinct AI moderator personas, allowing researchers to align the AI's communication style with the study's target audience and tone to foster deeper conversations. -- Enhanced community engagement: A reimagined, social-style Web Portal with an even more familiar, intuitive experience driving higher completion rates and richer input. -- Conversational channel: A brand-new way to engage participants one-on-one in a fully browser-based environment. Mimicking the chat-style interactions of popular LLMs, participants can respond via text, voice, or video, capturing the trend of how people naturally communicate today. Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, comments: "The launch of Ask BARI is a true milestone and the biggest news of the year for Bilendi Discuss. By making our AI BARI more agentic and conversational, we are enabling our clients to converse directly with their data just as they would with a human analyst. This paradigm shift drastically reduces the time from data collection to deep, actionable insight. In line with our 2026-2030 strategic plan, this evolution is another key milestone in our Group's transformation into a global AI-native insights platform." About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi provides a comprehensive infrastructure for market research: proprietary panels made up of verified participants, advanced technologies, and AI-powered solutions. This enables the collection of high-quality data and its transformation into reliable, actionable insights that can be directly used to support decision-making. At the forefront of innovation in market research, Bilendi continuously develops proprietary technology and AI solutions, including BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), one of the most advanced AI research assistants on the market. Developed by Bilendi's in-house technology, AI, and market research specialists, BARI is fully integrated into Bilendi's insights platform, helping to enhance and accelerate every stage of the research process. With more than 600 employees and local teams across 22 offices worldwide, Bilendi supports over 2,700 clients and provides access to more than 4 million verified panel members. ISO 20252 certified, Bilendi combines technological innovation, high-quality data and close client support to help market research professionals embrace new technologies while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. Bilendi is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst and Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi unveils major evolution for BARI AI in its Bilendi Discuss platform

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2410580 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2410580 05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 05, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)