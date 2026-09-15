DJ BILENDI: Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich 15-Sep-2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich Paris, 15 September 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in AI technologies, data and solutions for the market research sector, is expanding its presence in Germany. With the opening of its new office in Munich, the company now has three locations in the German market alongside Cologne and Berlin. This strengthens Bilendi's local presence and proximity to clients and partners in Southern Germany. Growing demand for integrated market research and UX research The new office is in response to growing demand for integrated market research and UX research services across the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The new location in Munich enables closer collaboration with local market research institutes, companies, agencies, and academic institutions. An on-site team of experts covers the full range of services from quantitative and qualitative research to specialised UX research projects. Direct access to the complete technology and panel portfolio Through the new presence, clients receive direct access to Bilendi's full portfolio. This includes ISO-certified, high-quality proprietary online panels across 44 countries with a total of over 4 million participants, the AI-powered qualitative research platform Bilendi Discuss, as well as specialised solutions for recruiting and conducting UX tests. Andreas Knappstein, Managing Director Germany/Austria/Switzerland at Bilendi, explains: "In the age of AI, local expertise is more critical than ever. As market research rapidly evolves, we provide the best of both worlds: cutting-edge AI technology combined with proven methodologies and high-quality data. Our new Munich office ensures our team is on the ground locally to deliver the close human support clients need to navigate this transformation with confidence." With the new Munich location, Bilendi continues its international growth trajectory and now has 22 offices worldwide. Next publication: H1 2026 results - 7 October 2026 (after market close). About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi provides a comprehensive infrastructure for market research: proprietary panels made up of verified participants, advanced technologies, and AI-powered solutions. This enables the collection of high-quality data and its transformation into reliable, actionable insights that can be directly used to support decision-making. At the forefront of innovation in market research, Bilendi continuously develops proprietary technology and AI solutions, including BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), one of the most advanced AI research assistants on the market. Developed by Bilendi's in-house technology, AI, and market research specialists, BARI is fully integrated into Bilendi's insights platform, helping to enhance and accelerate every stage of the research process. With more than 600 employees and local teams across 22 offices worldwide, Bilendi supports over 2,700 clients and provides access to more than 4 million verified panel members. ISO 20252 certified, Bilendi combines technological innovation, high-quality data and close client support to help market research professionals embrace new technologies while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. Bilendi is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst and Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

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Regulatory filing PDF file

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=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2399788 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2399788 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 15, 2026 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)