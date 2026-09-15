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BI

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Stuttgart
15.09.26 | 18:47
9,810 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
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9,73010,20019:01
Dow Jones News
15.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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BILENDI: Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich 
15-Sep-2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: 
Opening of a new office in Munich 

Paris, 15 September 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in AI technologies, data and solutions for the market research 
sector, is expanding its presence in Germany. With the opening of its new office in Munich, the company now has three 
locations in the German market alongside Cologne and Berlin. This strengthens Bilendi's local presence and proximity to 
clients and partners in Southern Germany. 

Growing demand for integrated market research and UX research 
 
The new office is in response to growing demand for integrated market research and UX research services across the DACH 
region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The new location in Munich enables closer collaboration with local market 
research institutes, companies, agencies, and academic institutions. An on-site team of experts covers the full range 
of services from quantitative and qualitative research to specialised UX research projects. 

Direct access to the complete technology and panel portfolio 
 
Through the new presence, clients receive direct access to Bilendi's full portfolio. This includes ISO-certified, 
high-quality proprietary online panels across 44 countries with a total of over 4 million participants, the AI-powered 
qualitative research platform Bilendi Discuss, as well as specialised solutions for recruiting and conducting UX tests. 

Andreas Knappstein, Managing Director Germany/Austria/Switzerland at Bilendi, explains: "In the age of AI, local 
expertise is more critical than ever. As market research rapidly evolves, we provide the best of both worlds: 
cutting-edge AI technology combined with proven methodologies and high-quality data. Our new Munich office ensures our 
team is on the ground locally to deliver the close human support clients need to navigate this transformation with 
confidence." 
 
With the new Munich location, Bilendi continues its international growth trajectory and now has 22 offices worldwide. 

Next publication: H1 2026 results - 7 October 2026 (after market close). 

About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi provides a 
comprehensive infrastructure for market research: proprietary panels made up of verified participants, advanced 
technologies, and AI-powered solutions. This enables the collection of high-quality data and its transformation into 
reliable, actionable insights that can be directly used to support decision-making. 
 
At the forefront of innovation in market research, Bilendi continuously develops proprietary technology and AI 
solutions, including BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), one of the most advanced AI research assistants 
on the market. Developed by Bilendi's in-house technology, AI, and market research specialists, BARI is fully 
integrated into Bilendi's insights platform, helping to enhance and accelerate every stage of the research process. 
 
With more than 600 employees and local teams across 22 offices worldwide, Bilendi supports over 2,700 clients and 
provides access to more than 4 million verified panel members. ISO 20252 certified, Bilendi combines technological 
innovation, high-quality data and close client support to help market research professionals embrace new technologies 
while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. 
 
Bilendi is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 

www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30                                
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst and Investor Relations 
                                 Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                                 Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                 Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                               Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 
Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi expands its presence in Germany: Opening of a new office in Munich 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2399788 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2399788 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399788&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.