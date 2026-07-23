DJ Revenue for the first half of 2026 remains stable at EUR43.2 million International business expands, as strategic transformation towards a global AI-native insights platform continues

BILENDI Revenue for the first half of 2026 remains stable at EUR43.2 million International business expands, as strategic transformation towards a global AI-native insights platform continues 23-Jul-2026 / 17:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue for the first half of 2026 remains stable at EUR43.2 million International business expands, as strategic transformation towards a global AI-native insights platform continues Paris, 23 July 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in AI technologies, data and solutions for the market research sector, today announces its revenue for the first half of 2026. Q2 H1 In EUR million, unaudited figures 2025 2026 - - 2025 2026 - - at tcc[1] at tcc1 France 3.8 2.8 -25.2% -25.2% 7.1 6.4 -10.5% -10.5% International 20.0 19.5 -2.3% -2.4% 36.4 36.8 +1.2% +1.4% Total 23.8 22.4 -6.0% -6.1% 43.5 43.2 -0.7% -0.5%

International business (85% of total) grew by +1.2% over the half-year

In the first half of 2026, Bilendi reported revenue of EUR43.2 million, down slightly by -0.7% (-0.5% at constant exchange rates - CER). As a reminder, revenue for H1 2025 included Netquest's contribution from 1 February 2025.

On a pro forma basis - assuming the acquisition of Netquest had been consolidated from 1 January 2025 (representing a full six-month contribution to H1 2025) - revenue fell by -5.3% (-5.0% at CER) in a market environment still characterised by client caution, particularly in the second quarter.

International business, which accounts for 85% of Group revenue, remained resilient, growing +1.2% over the half year (+1.4% at CER) to EUR36.8 million. Performance over the period was particularly strong in the United Kingdom, Italy, the Nordic countries, the United States and Chile.

In France, revenue stood at EUR6.4 million, down -10.5%, in a market that experienced a marked slowdown during Q2.

Business performance continues to vary across countries and may fluctuate significantly from one quarter to the next. This variation in performance reflects the diversity of local dynamics rather than an underlying trend.

In a market research sector that remains robust, Bilendi is underpinned by strong fundamentals: panels in 44 countries, a portfolio of proprietary technologies, an operational presence in 18 countries and leading positions in numerous markets. This international footprint enables the Group to capitalise on the most promising trends and seize growth opportunities in the most attractive markets.

Continued implementation of the 2026-2030 strategic plan

Despite this challenging economic environment, Bilendi is continuing to implement its strategic plan - presented last April - with the ambition of becoming a global AI-native insights platform, at the intersection of proprietary data, technology and artificial intelligence.

In a market research sector undergoing profound transformation - characterised by the rise of technology platforms, self-service solutions and artificial intelligence - the Group intends to capitalise on its unique assets (proprietary panels, in-house developed tech infrastructure, data and expertise) to gradually expand its position across the entire market research value chain.

The developments undertaken since the start of the year represent the first milestones in this transformation:

-- Bilendi has evolved Bilendi Discuss into a unified, multi-country qualitative research environment.[2]

-- Launched the Bilendi Text Coding Platform[3], which leverages artificial intelligence to automate theprocessing and structuring of open-ended responses.

-- Continued the international expansion of Bilendi UX into key markets[4], strengthening its offering inthe user experience (UX) research market.

These developments are helping to progressively broaden Bilendi's addressable market and evolve its business model toward a more integrated, scalable platform, with higher value-added solutions.

Over the long term, this transformation is designed to enable the Group to combine an expanded scope of operations with more recurring revenue streams and improved operational leverage. Technological innovation, an adapted go-to-market strategy, targeted international expansion and selective external growth remain the primary drivers of the 2026-2030 strategic plan.

2030 financial targets reaffirmed

Building on this transformation and its proprietary assets, Bilendi aims to scale up significantly over the coming years.

The Group therefore reaffirms its target of achieving, by 2030, revenue of EUR175 million to EUR200 million (representing a doubling compared with 2025), coupled with an EBITDA margin of over 25%, whilst maintaining strong cash flow generation.

Next publication: H1 2026 results - 7 October 2026 (after market close).

About Bilendi

Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data - in an ethical manner - from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, enabling researchers to better understand society and empowering economic and political stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Supported by a team of approximately 620 people, Bilendi operates 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

ISO 20252:2019-certified, Bilendi has developed, key innovations including: BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, an SaaS-based market research platform; and high-quality online panels across 44 countries in Europe, North America and Latin America.

The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004174233 - Ticker: ALBLD), is Eligible for PEA and PEA PME accounts, and has been designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst and Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

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[1] At constant exchange rates

[2] Press release dated 28 January 2026

[3] Press release dated 10 March 2026

[4] Press release dated 16 March 2026

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Revenue for the first half of 2026 remains stable at EUR43.2 million International business expands, as strategic transformation towards a global AI-native insights platform continues

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2370932 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370932 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 23, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)