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WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:09
14,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,76015,40018:38
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 18:21 Uhr
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BILENDI: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

DJ BILENDI: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report 
30-Apr-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report 

Paris, April 30, 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, 
announces the publication of its annual financial report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.  

The annual financial report can be viewed on the company's website, under the 'Investors' / 'Financial Documents' 
section. 

About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to 
collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, enabling 
researchers to better understand society, and empowering economic and political stakeholders to make informed 
decisions. 
 
With a team of approximately 620 people, Bilendi operates 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and 
Africa. 
 
ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi's innovative ecosystem includes: BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market 
research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a specialised SaaS market research platform; and high-quality online panels 
spanning 44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America. 
 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
 
ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for the PEA PME scheme - Designated an 'Innovative Company' 
by Bpifrance. 

www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                         
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst & Investor Relations 
                           Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                           Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                           Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                         Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 
Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2319528 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2319528 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319528&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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