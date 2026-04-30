DJ BILENDI: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

BILENDI BILENDI: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report 30-Apr-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report Paris, April 30, 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, announces the publication of its annual financial report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The annual financial report can be viewed on the company's website, under the 'Investors' / 'Financial Documents' section. About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, enabling researchers to better understand society, and empowering economic and political stakeholders to make informed decisions. With a team of approximately 620 people, Bilendi operates 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi's innovative ecosystem includes: BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a specialised SaaS market research platform; and high-quality online panels spanning 44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for the PEA PME scheme - Designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2319528 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2319528 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 30, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)