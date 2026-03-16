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WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:02
14,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,40019:32
Dow Jones News
16.03.2026 18:45 Uhr
295 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams

DJ BILENDI: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams 
16-March-2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams 
  
 
Paris, 16th March, 2026 - Bilendi, a leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the insights industry, is proud 
to announce the launch of BilendiUX in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Latin America. Already a 
well-established solution within the industry, the platform is regularly used by over 160 clients, including major 
international airlines and leading established banks. This expansion now brings Bilendi's powerful self-service 
recruitment capabilities to additional key markets. 
 
Local Expertise, global standards: A Strong Foundation 
 
With a presence spanning 21 countries, Bilendi provides the operational strength necessary for BilendiUX's strategic 
expansion into the DACH, Spanish, and Latin American markets. This local-first approach ensures that every project 
benefits from the group's global resources combined with deep, on-the-ground expertise. 
 
Direct Access to Proprietary Panels across 44 countries 
 
BilendiUX provides direct access to proprietary panels across 44 countries. As a specialist in sophisticated market 
research, Bilendi applies rigorous quality control across all methodologies - including quantitative, qualitative, and 
face-to-face approaches. All processes are ISO 20252:2019 certified, ensuring the highest standards for sampling, data 
collection, and processing.  This is further strengthened by numerous manual and automatic quality controls, including 
AI-automated checks, allowing product teams to bypass the search for reliable participants and start testing 
immediately with high-quality, verified panels curated by an industry leader. 
 
Empowering Local Teams with Self-Service Recruitment 
 
BilendiUX is a self-service platform designed specifically for product and UX teams to find the most qualified 
participants for interviews, usability tests, unmoderated tests and surveys with unprecedented speed. 
 
UX professionals in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Latin America can now leverage: 
 
 -- High-Quality Proprietary Panels: Seamless tester recruitment from Bilendi's high-quality proprietary panels, which 
  now reach over 4 million participants across 44 countries. 
 -- A Proven Self-Service Platform: A user-friendly DIY interface that allows teams to set up user tests and recruit 
  qualified participants with speed and ease 
 -- Versatility for Qual & Quant: A single interface that supports both deep-dive qualitative interviews and 
  large-scale quantitative surveys or unmoderated tests. 
 -- Local Expertise and Support: Dedicated support and consultancy from Bilendi's regional experts, combining the power 
  of self-service with the security of local market insights. 
 -- Speed and Autonomy: Drastically reduce the time spent on recruitment logistics, allowing teams to focus on 
  synthesising insights and improving products. 
A strategic step in global growth 
 
This rollout is a key part of Bilendi's strategy to bridge the gap between traditional market research and the rapidly 
growing UX research sector. By combining Bilendi's deep local expertise and international coverage with the intuitive 
technology of BilendiUX, the company continues to strengthen its position as one of the leaders in technology, data and 
AI solutions for the insights and UX industry. 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "After seeing the strong momentum and high satisfaction rates from our 
clients in France, expanding BilendiUX to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Latin America was the logical next 
step. We are bringing the reliability of market research-grade data to the fast-paced world of UX, providing UX teams 
in both markets with the localised tools they need to make informed, user-centric decisions." 

Next publication: 2025 annual results, 1 April 2026 (after the close of trading)  

About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to 
collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals for 
researchers to better understand our society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. 
 
With a team of around 620 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America and Africa. 
 
ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 44 countries in Europe, North 
America and Latin America. 
 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA PME 
(SME equity savings plan) - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 

www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                         
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst & Investor Relations 
                           Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                           Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                           Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                         Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 
Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2292190 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2292190 16-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292190&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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