DJ BILENDI: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams

BILENDI BILENDI: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams 16-March-2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams Paris, 16th March, 2026 - Bilendi, a leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the insights industry, is proud to announce the launch of BilendiUX in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Latin America. Already a well-established solution within the industry, the platform is regularly used by over 160 clients, including major international airlines and leading established banks. This expansion now brings Bilendi's powerful self-service recruitment capabilities to additional key markets. Local Expertise, global standards: A Strong Foundation With a presence spanning 21 countries, Bilendi provides the operational strength necessary for BilendiUX's strategic expansion into the DACH, Spanish, and Latin American markets. This local-first approach ensures that every project benefits from the group's global resources combined with deep, on-the-ground expertise. Direct Access to Proprietary Panels across 44 countries BilendiUX provides direct access to proprietary panels across 44 countries. As a specialist in sophisticated market research, Bilendi applies rigorous quality control across all methodologies - including quantitative, qualitative, and face-to-face approaches. All processes are ISO 20252:2019 certified, ensuring the highest standards for sampling, data collection, and processing. This is further strengthened by numerous manual and automatic quality controls, including AI-automated checks, allowing product teams to bypass the search for reliable participants and start testing immediately with high-quality, verified panels curated by an industry leader. Empowering Local Teams with Self-Service Recruitment BilendiUX is a self-service platform designed specifically for product and UX teams to find the most qualified participants for interviews, usability tests, unmoderated tests and surveys with unprecedented speed. UX professionals in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Latin America can now leverage: -- High-Quality Proprietary Panels: Seamless tester recruitment from Bilendi's high-quality proprietary panels, which now reach over 4 million participants across 44 countries. -- A Proven Self-Service Platform: A user-friendly DIY interface that allows teams to set up user tests and recruit qualified participants with speed and ease -- Versatility for Qual & Quant: A single interface that supports both deep-dive qualitative interviews and large-scale quantitative surveys or unmoderated tests. -- Local Expertise and Support: Dedicated support and consultancy from Bilendi's regional experts, combining the power of self-service with the security of local market insights. -- Speed and Autonomy: Drastically reduce the time spent on recruitment logistics, allowing teams to focus on synthesising insights and improving products. A strategic step in global growth This rollout is a key part of Bilendi's strategy to bridge the gap between traditional market research and the rapidly growing UX research sector. By combining Bilendi's deep local expertise and international coverage with the intuitive technology of BilendiUX, the company continues to strengthen its position as one of the leaders in technology, data and AI solutions for the insights and UX industry. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "After seeing the strong momentum and high satisfaction rates from our clients in France, expanding BilendiUX to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Latin America was the logical next step. We are bringing the reliability of market research-grade data to the fast-paced world of UX, providing UX teams in both markets with the localised tools they need to make informed, user-centric decisions." Next publication: 2025 annual results, 1 April 2026 (after the close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals for researchers to better understand our society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. With a team of around 620 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America and Africa. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 44 countries in Europe, North America and Latin America. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA PME (SME equity savings plan) - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

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File: BilendiUX expands internationally: Bringing Advanced Self-Service Recruitment to Local UX Teams

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2292190 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2292190 16-March-2026 CET/CEST

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March 16, 2026 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)