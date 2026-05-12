DJ BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) has initiated coverage of its shares

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) has initiated coverage of its shares 12-May-2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi announces that Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) has initiated coverage of its shares Paris, 12 May 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, today announced that Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) has initiated coverage of its shares. Coverage of Bilendi shares has commenced with a report entitled "Entry levels into an AI winner", which includes a recommendation of strong buy, with a target price of 23.3EUR. As a reminder, Bilendi shares are also covered by TPICAP Midcap. Next announcement: first-half 2026 turnover on 23 July 2026. About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, enabling researchers to better understand society, and empowering economic and political stakeholders to make informed decisions. With a team of approximately 620 people, Bilendi operates 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi's innovative ecosystem includes: BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a specialised SaaS market research platform; and high-quality online panels spanning 44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for the PEA PME scheme - Designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi announces that Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) has initiated coverage of its shares

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2326430 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2326430 12-May-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)