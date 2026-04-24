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WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
14,960 Euro
-0,13 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,82015,46019:22
Dow Jones News
24.04.2026 18:39 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: 2026 Financial calendar

DJ BILENDI: 2026 Financial calendar 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: 2026 Financial calendar 
24-Apr-2026 / 18:04 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

2026 Financial calendar 

Paris, April 24, 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, 
publishes its financial calendar for the 2026 fiscal year 

Date           Publications 
 
May 4, 2026       First quarter 2026 revenues 
 
July 23, 2026      First half 2026 revenues 
 
October 7, 2026     First half 2026 results 
 
November 3, 2026     Third quarter 2026 revenues 
 
February 24, 2027    Full year 2026 revenues 
 
March 31, 2027      Full year 2026 results

About Bilendi

Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, enabling researchers to better understand society, and empowering economic and political stakeholders to make informed decisions.

With a team of approximately 620 people, Bilendi operates 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi's innovative ecosystem includes: BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a specialised SaaS market research platform; and high-quality online panels spanning 44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America.

The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for the PEA PME scheme - Designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                         
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst & Investor Relations 
                           Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                           Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                           Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                         Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 
Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026 Financial calendar 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2314938 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2314938 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2314938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2026 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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