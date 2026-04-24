DJ BILENDI: 2026 Financial calendar

BILENDI BILENDI: 2026 Financial calendar 24-Apr-2026 / 18:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2026 Financial calendar Paris, April 24, 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, publishes its financial calendar for the 2026 fiscal year Date Publications May 4, 2026 First quarter 2026 revenues July 23, 2026 First half 2026 revenues October 7, 2026 First half 2026 results November 3, 2026 Third quarter 2026 revenues February 24, 2027 Full year 2026 revenues March 31, 2027 Full year 2026 results

About Bilendi

Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, enabling researchers to better understand society, and empowering economic and political stakeholders to make informed decisions.

With a team of approximately 620 people, Bilendi operates 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi's innovative ecosystem includes: BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a specialised SaaS market research platform; and high-quality online panels spanning 44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America.

The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for the PEA PME scheme - Designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026 Financial calendar

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2314938 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2314938 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2026 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)