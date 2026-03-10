Anzeige
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 08:04
13,650 Euro
+1,49 % +0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,05014,65019:00
10.03.2026 18:21 Uhr
BILENDI: Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding 
10-March-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding 

Paris, 10th  March, 2026 - Bilendi, one of Europe's leading providers of technology, data and AI solutions for the 
market research sector, today unveils Bilendi Text Coding Platform, an innovative self-service platform designed to 
transform raw open-ended verbatims into structured, actionable data. 

Ending the Complexity of Open-Ended Analysis 
 
For decades, the analysis of open-ended responses has remained the primary bottleneck in market research. Despite the 
richness of qualitative feedback, the process of "coding" - categorising raw text into meaningful data - has been 
notoriously fragmented, cost-intensive, and time-consuming. 
 
Bilendi Text Coding Platform removes this friction. By combining Bilendi's rigorous market research standards with the 
cutting-edge AI BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), the platform ensures that the transition from 
unstructured "qualitative noise" to strategic "quantitative metrics" does not come at the expense of methodological 
depth. 
 
Transforming Qualitative Chaos into Structured Intelligence 
 
By streamlining the transition from raw verbatims to strategic metrics, Bilendi Text Coding Platform serves as a 
powerful self-service tool that empowers researchers to automate the coding process with unprecedented accuracy and 
scalability. 
 
This AI-driven workflow handles the heavy lifting of data processing for everything, from local interviews to massive 
international datasets, providing a unified, research-ready environment. By eliminating the manual bottleneck, Bilendi 
enables teams to convert unstructured qualitative input into global, actionable insights faster and more precisely than 
ever before. 
 
Key Benefits: 
 
 -- Speed, Efficiency & Independence: A fast, cost-effective self-service workflow that reduces processing timelines 
  from days to minutes, eliminates the need for external services, and gives users full control and real-time project 
  tracking. 
 -- Disruptive Cost Efficiency: By automating the manual bottleneck of data processing, Bilendi Text Coding Platform 
  makes the coding process up to 10 times less cost-intensive without compromising the depth or quality of analysis. 
 -- Research-Grade Standardisation: Built specifically for the insights industry, the platform ensures "standardised 
  excellence" by applying the same professional market research standards across every project, language and country, 
  regardless of scale. 
 -- Global Multilingual Scalability: Able to process complex multi-country studies simultaneously, BARI "speaks" all 
  major languages, ensuring structural consistency across different regions and cultural contexts. 
 -- Advanced & Flexible Logic: Move beyond simple automation with support for complex hierarchical codeframes, allowing 
  researchers to pivot seamlessly from broad trends to granular sub-categories. 

Eliminating Complexity: Seamless Access from Raw Text to Strategic Data 
 
Already trusted and used by major industry players, this powerful tool is natively embedded in all Bilendi projects, 
ensuring that "standardised excellence" is a default feature across Bilendi datasets. 
 
For maximum flexibility, Bilendi Text Coding Platform is also available as a standalone self-service platform, allowing 
clients to upload and process their own external datasets. Users can seamlessly transform survey data into structured 
insights for advanced analysis, regardless of the data source. 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, comments: "With Bilendi Text Coding Platform, we deliver the most advanced 
approach to verbatim coding available today. It is natively embedded in all Bilendi data deliveries and is also 
available as a standalone platform. This is how we raise the bar for quality, efficiency, and standardisation in market 
research."              

Next publication: 2025 annual results, 1 April 2026 (after the close of trading)  

About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to 
collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals for 
researchers to better understand our society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. 
 
With a team of around 620 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America and Africa. 
 
ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 44 countries in Europe, North 
America and Latin America. 
 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA PME 
(SME equity savings plan) - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 

www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                         
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst & Investor Relations 
                           Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                           Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                           Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                         Tel.: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 
Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2289120 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2289120 10-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289120&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
