BILENDI: Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding

Bilendi Text Coding Platform: The AI-Native Self-Service Platform Redefining Verbatim Coding Paris, 10th March, 2026 - Bilendi, one of Europe's leading providers of technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, today unveils Bilendi Text Coding Platform, an innovative self-service platform designed to transform raw open-ended verbatims into structured, actionable data. Ending the Complexity of Open-Ended Analysis For decades, the analysis of open-ended responses has remained the primary bottleneck in market research. Despite the richness of qualitative feedback, the process of "coding" - categorising raw text into meaningful data - has been notoriously fragmented, cost-intensive, and time-consuming. Bilendi Text Coding Platform removes this friction. By combining Bilendi's rigorous market research standards with the cutting-edge AI BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), the platform ensures that the transition from unstructured "qualitative noise" to strategic "quantitative metrics" does not come at the expense of methodological depth. Transforming Qualitative Chaos into Structured Intelligence By streamlining the transition from raw verbatims to strategic metrics, Bilendi Text Coding Platform serves as a powerful self-service tool that empowers researchers to automate the coding process with unprecedented accuracy and scalability. This AI-driven workflow handles the heavy lifting of data processing for everything, from local interviews to massive international datasets, providing a unified, research-ready environment. By eliminating the manual bottleneck, Bilendi enables teams to convert unstructured qualitative input into global, actionable insights faster and more precisely than ever before. Key Benefits: -- Speed, Efficiency & Independence: A fast, cost-effective self-service workflow that reduces processing timelines from days to minutes, eliminates the need for external services, and gives users full control and real-time project tracking. -- Disruptive Cost Efficiency: By automating the manual bottleneck of data processing, Bilendi Text Coding Platform makes the coding process up to 10 times less cost-intensive without compromising the depth or quality of analysis. -- Research-Grade Standardisation: Built specifically for the insights industry, the platform ensures "standardised excellence" by applying the same professional market research standards across every project, language and country, regardless of scale. -- Global Multilingual Scalability: Able to process complex multi-country studies simultaneously, BARI "speaks" all major languages, ensuring structural consistency across different regions and cultural contexts. -- Advanced & Flexible Logic: Move beyond simple automation with support for complex hierarchical codeframes, allowing researchers to pivot seamlessly from broad trends to granular sub-categories. Eliminating Complexity: Seamless Access from Raw Text to Strategic Data Already trusted and used by major industry players, this powerful tool is natively embedded in all Bilendi projects, ensuring that "standardised excellence" is a default feature across Bilendi datasets. For maximum flexibility, Bilendi Text Coding Platform is also available as a standalone self-service platform, allowing clients to upload and process their own external datasets. Users can seamlessly transform survey data into structured insights for advanced analysis, regardless of the data source. Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, comments: "With Bilendi Text Coding Platform, we deliver the most advanced approach to verbatim coding available today. It is natively embedded in all Bilendi data deliveries and is also available as a standalone platform. This is how we raise the bar for quality, efficiency, and standardisation in market research." Next publication: 2025 annual results, 1 April 2026 (after the close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals for researchers to better understand our society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. With a team of around 620 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America and Africa. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 44 countries in Europe, North America and Latin America. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 