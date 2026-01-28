DJ BILENDI: Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research 28-Jan-2026 / 17:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research Paris, January 28, 2026 - Bilendi, a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the insights industry, today unveils a major evolution of Bilendi Discuss, its AI-native research platform powered by BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence). With this new release, Bilendi Discuss becomes the first fully unified, end-to-end AI platform capable of running, analysing and reporting on multi-country research projects in one seamless workflow. What once required weeks of coordination, translation and manual synthesis can now be achieved in days - sometimes hours - with a single question and a single interface. Users simply define their research objective. Participants engage naturally via familiar channels such as WhatsApp or through a social-style web experience. BARI then orchestrates the entire process: designing questionnaires, structuring interactions, analysing every response in real time, and ultimately generating a ready-to-use PowerPoint report with clear insights and recommendations. This is not an incremental improvement. It is a new standard for how insight is produced at scale. Bilendi Discuss: Setting a new benchmark for AI-native research platforms Bilendi Discuss combines the simplicity of consumer social platforms with the power of enterprise-grade AI. Its multilingual, intuitive design delivers a frictionless experience for participants while giving teams a radically efficient workspace. Projects can be configured in minutes. Interactions can be individual or collective, mixing open-ended exploration with structured questioning. Participants respond in text, voice, video or images - and every signal is instantly understood, organised and synthesised by BARI. Throughout the entire journey, BARI acts as an always-on research partner: -- suggesting follow-up questions, -- detecting emerging themes, -- structuring large volumes of input, -- and transforming raw expression into actionable insight. What previously required teams of analysts is now embedded natively into the platform. Eliminating the Complexity: Launching global projects as easily as local ones International research has long been constrained by operational complexity: separate tools, separate languages, separate workflows. Bilendi Discuss eliminates this fragmentation. Multi-country projects are now managed in a single, unified environment. Users can switch instantly between markets while maintaining full local control. New languages are deployed in minutes through automated translation, localisation and scripting. Crucially, BARI goes far beyond literal translation. It performs true cultural adaptation, reshaping guides and questions to local norms, expressions and sensitivities. The result: authentic engagement in every market, without compromising speed or consistency. Global research finally becomes as fluid as local research. AI-Driven Multi-Country Reporting, Instantly The leap from data to decision is where Bilendi Discuss truly changes the game. BARI automatically compares insights across countries, identifying convergences, divergences and cultural inflections. At the end of a project, users can instantly generate: -- market-specific deep dives, or -- a unified, multi-country strategic narrative, all delivered as professional, presentation-ready PowerPoint decks. What once demanded weeks of manual synthesis is now available at the click of a button Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, comments: "With this release, we are removing the structural limits of international research. By unifying multi-country operations in a single AI-driven workflow and enabling real-time cross-market intelligence, we empower teams to move from questions to global insight faster than ever. Bilendi Discuss is no longer just a research platform - it is an intelligence engine for organisations operating at scale." About Bilendi =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi is a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data ethically - from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, and more - for researchers seeking to better understand society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. With over 600 employees and 21 offices worldwide, Bilendi provides clients with access to more than 4 million participants through its high-quality proprietary panels in 44 countries. Bilendi works with major market players, including Market Research Agencies, Universities, Media Agencies, PR Agencies, Consulting firms and End clients. ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi places quality and innovation at the heart of its strategy. The company develops advanced AI solutions, including BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, and Bilendi Discuss, a qualitative research platform with an intuitive interface. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

