Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Stuttgart
28.01.26 | 18:18
15,300 Euro
-4,38 % -0,700
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30015,90018:45
Dow Jones News
28.01.2026 18:09 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research 
28-Jan-2026 / 17:33 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform 
Redefining Global Research 
  
 
Paris, January 28, 2026 - Bilendi, a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the insights industry, today 
unveils a major evolution of Bilendi Discuss, its AI-native research platform powered by BARI (Bilendi Artificial 
Research Intelligence). 
 
With this new release, Bilendi Discuss becomes the first fully unified, end-to-end AI platform capable of running, 
analysing and reporting on multi-country research projects in one seamless workflow. What once required weeks of 
coordination, translation and manual synthesis can now be achieved in days - sometimes hours - with a single question 
and a single interface. 
 
Users simply define their research objective. Participants engage naturally via familiar channels such as WhatsApp or 
through a social-style web experience. BARI then orchestrates the entire process: designing questionnaires, structuring 
interactions, analysing every response in real time, and ultimately generating a ready-to-use PowerPoint report with 
clear insights and recommendations. 
 
This is not an incremental improvement. It is a new standard for how insight is produced at scale. 
 
Bilendi Discuss: Setting a new benchmark for AI-native research platforms 
 
Bilendi Discuss combines the simplicity of consumer social platforms with the power of enterprise-grade AI. Its 
multilingual, intuitive design delivers a frictionless experience for participants while giving teams a radically 
efficient workspace. Projects can be configured in minutes. Interactions can be individual or collective, mixing 
open-ended exploration with structured questioning. Participants respond in text, voice, video or images - and every 
signal is instantly understood, organised and synthesised by BARI. 
 
Throughout the entire journey, BARI acts as an always-on research partner: 
 
 -- suggesting follow-up questions, 
 -- detecting emerging themes, 
 -- structuring large volumes of input, 
 -- and transforming raw expression into actionable insight. 
What previously required teams of analysts is now embedded natively into the platform. 
 
Eliminating the Complexity: Launching global projects as easily as local ones 
 
International research has long been constrained by operational complexity: separate tools, separate languages, 
separate workflows. Bilendi Discuss eliminates this fragmentation. 
 
Multi-country projects are now managed in a single, unified environment. Users can switch instantly between markets 
while maintaining full local control. New languages are deployed in minutes through automated translation, localisation 
and scripting. Crucially, BARI goes far beyond literal translation. It performs true cultural adaptation, reshaping 
guides and questions to local norms, expressions and sensitivities. The result: authentic engagement in every market, 
without compromising speed or consistency. 
 
Global research finally becomes as fluid as local research. 
 
AI-Driven Multi-Country Reporting, Instantly 
 
The leap from data to decision is where Bilendi Discuss truly changes the game. 
 
BARI automatically compares insights across countries, identifying convergences, divergences and cultural inflections. 
At the end of a project, users can instantly generate: 
 
 -- market-specific deep dives, or 
 -- a unified, multi-country strategic narrative, 
all delivered as professional, presentation-ready PowerPoint decks. What once demanded weeks of manual synthesis is now 
available at the click of a button 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, comments: "With this release, we are removing the structural limits of 
international research. By unifying multi-country operations in a single AI-driven workflow and enabling real-time 
cross-market intelligence, we empower teams to move from questions to global insight faster than ever. Bilendi Discuss 
is no longer just a research platform - it is an intelligence engine for organisations operating at scale." 
 
About Bilendi 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Bilendi is a leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to 
collect and process reliable data ethically - from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, and more - for 
researchers seeking to better understand society, and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. 
 
With over 600 employees and 21 offices worldwide, Bilendi provides clients with access to more than 4 million 
participants through its high-quality proprietary panels in 44 countries. Bilendi works with major market players, 
including Market Research Agencies, Universities, Media Agencies, PR Agencies, Consulting firms and End clients. 
 
ISO 20252:2019 certified, Bilendi places quality and innovation at the heart of its strategy. The company develops 
advanced AI solutions, including BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, and Bilendi Discuss, a 
qualitative research platform with an intuitive interface. 
 
www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                   
                                             
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst & Investor Relations 
                            Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                            Isabelle Dray 
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                            Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                          Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 
Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi Discuss: The AI-Native Platform Redefining Global Research 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2267614 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2267614 28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2267614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 11:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.