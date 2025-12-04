DJ BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards

BILENDI BILENDI: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards 04-Dec-2025 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards Paris, December 4, 2025 - Bilendi, one of the European leaders in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, announces announces a major milestone in the expansion of its global research capabilities. Fourteen months after unveiling its plan to extend panel coverage beyond 13 countries to 20 new markets (September 2024), Bilendi now reaches 44 countries, supported by a strong investment strategy and the acquisition of Netquest. This rapid and strategic expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to both scale and data quality. Meeting Global Demand with Coverage Across 44 Countries Bilendi is responding to the growing need within the market research and UX research sectors for reliable data by combining extensive international coverage with the rapid rollout of its new proprietary panels. From an initial presence in 13 countries in 2024, the company has expanded its reach through a combination of active launch plans and acquisitions, resulting in coverage across 44 countries today. Historically established in Western Europe, the acquisition of Netquest enabled Bilendi to integrate the strongest panel portfolio in Latin America. Bilendi's investment plan further extended its coverage to the United States and several European countries, including Greece and Ireland. In addition, several key Eastern European markets - including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia - have been recently launched. This strong development reflects Bilendi's strategy of being a global player with deep local expertise, supported by 21 offices that ensure a thorough understanding of local markets and operational excellence in serving clients. The highest standards for data integrity: Proprietary Panels and the "5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score" By managing all its proprietary panels in-house, Bilendi ensures full transparency and control over every stage - from panel recruitment and management to sampling. This model is essential for delivering reliable data on a global scale. The 5-Layer Bilendi Quality Score leverages advanced technology and AI-based security measures to continuously validate respondents, ensuring data comes from certified, high-quality participants. Additionally, Bilendi's entire quality management system across all countries is ISO 20252:2019 certified, underscoring the company's commitment to rigorous, internationally recognized standards. Looking ahead: Continuing Global Expansion and Commitment to Quality Marc Bidou, CEO and Founder of Bilendi, states: "Our clients expect a partner who can support their international growth with robust global coverage and data of the highest quality. This commitment drives Bilendi: we are actively continuing to expand our global presence while maintaining the highest standards of quality." Next publication: Full-year 2025 revenue, on 25 February 2026 (after market close). About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, ethically, from consumers, citizens, patients, and professionals, for researchers to better understand our society and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions. With a team of approximately 640 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America, and Africa. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has notably developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 37 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN Code: FR0004174233 - Mnemonic Code: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA PME - "Innovative Company" qualification from Bpifrance. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Proprietary Market Research Panels in 44 Countries, Supported by the Highest Quality Standards

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2240734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2240734 04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240734&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)