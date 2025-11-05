DJ BILENDI: 2025 revenue as of 30 September: EUR64.5 million, up +42.9%

BILENDI BILENDI: 2025 revenue as of 30 September: EUR64.5 million, up +42.9% 05-Nov-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 revenue as of 30 September: EUR64.5 million, up +42.9% Paris, 5 November, 2025 - Bilendi, one of the European leaders in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, announces the publication of its revenue for the third quarter of 2025 and cumulatively as of 30 September 2025. Q3 9M ? ? In EURm, unaudited 2024 2025 ? 2024 2025 ? At CER At CER France 3.0 4.0 +34.3% +34.3% 10.1 11.1 +10.1% +10.1% International 11.6 17.0 +47.0% +47.6% 35.1 53.4 +52.3% +52.0% Total 14.5 21.0 +44.4% +44.9% 45.2 64.5 +42.9% +42.7%

As of 30 September 2025, Bilendi reports revenue of EUR64.5 million, representing growth of +42.9% (+42.7% at constant exchange rates).

As a reminder, revenue includes the contribution of Netquest as of 1 February 2025, on a proforma basis, as if the acquisition of Netquest had been consolidated from 1 January 2024 (i.e., 9 months of Netquest activity integrated for both 2024 and 2025). Growth is estimated at +1.4% at constant exchange rates over the period[1].

Third quarter 2025 activity stands at EUR21.0 million, an increase of +44.4% compared to the same period in 2024 (+42.7% at constant exchange rates). On a proforma basis, revenue is up +1.5% at constant exchange rates.

-- International (81% of revenue): sales reached EUR17.0 million, a rise of +47.0% (+47.6% at constant exchange rates). -- France (19% of revenue): Bilendi returns to strong growth after a stable first half-year (+0.2%). Sales in this

region jumped by +34.3% to reach EUR4.0 million.

Reaffirmed Objectives

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment in Bilendi's trajectory.

After a dynamic first half-year, characterised by the successful integration of Netquest, the strengthening of proprietary panels and the launch of new offers, the Group now has solid foundations to accelerate its development.

This new phase is based on several levers:

-- The progressive deployment of 20 new proprietary panels initiated in 2024; -- The availability of Bilendi Platform, a platform launched in January 2025, offering self-service access to the

group's solutions; -- The ramp-up of Bilendi Discuss, a market research software fully automated by BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research

Intelligence), Bilendi's artificial intelligence powered by ChatGPT capabilities and its own algorithms.

Based on these elements, Bilendi approaches the future with confidence to continue its growth and realise its ambition of reaching, by 2026, a consolidated revenue of EUR100 million, with an EBITDA margin of 20% to 25% of revenue.

Next publication: Full-year 2025 revenue, on 25 February 2026 (after market close).

About Bilendi

Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the market research sector.

Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, ethically, from consumers, citizens, patients, and professionals, for researchers to better understand our society and for economic and political actors to make informed decisions.

With a team of approximately 640 people, Bilendi has 21 offices in Europe, North America, South America, and Africa.

Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has notably developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 37 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America.

The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN Code: FR0004174233 - Mnemonic Code: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA PME - "Innovative Company" qualification from Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 Tel.: +33 (0)6 37 83 33 19

[1] Unaudited management estimate comparing, at constant exchange rates, the 9-month revenue as of September 30, 2025, for Bilendi and Netquest, with the 9-month revenue as of September 30, 2024, for Bilendi and Netquest, with intercompany flows restated/eliminated

