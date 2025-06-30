DJ BILENDI: Bilendi celebrates 20 years of stock market listing. From a French pioneer to a global Group

Paris, June 30, 2025 - Bilendi, a world leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry, celebrates 20 years of listing on Euronext Growth (formerly Alternext). To mark the occasion, Marc Bidou, Chairman, CEO and founder of Bilendi, said: "The IPO was a major turning point in the history of our company, which has been transformed over the last 20 years to become a global group. The stock market has been a key lever to support our organic growth, accompany our strategy of targeted acquisitions and strengthen our leadership position in a constantly changing global market. We owe this success above all to the commitment of the men and women of Bilendi, to the confidence of our customers and to the support of our partners, our directors and our shareholders, whom I would like to thank warmly for their loyalty and trust. These 20 years are just a milestone: Bilendi is more than ever looking to the future, determined to increase its technological footprint, its global presence and to create ever more value for its stakeholders." Initially known as Maximiles, a pioneer in online loyalty in France, the Group has demonstrated strategic agility to become, in the space of two decades, a world leader in technologies, data and artificial intelligence solutions for the market research sector. Today, with a presence in 18 countries, 21 offices and 650 employees, the Group has made remarkable progress since its IPO in 2005, combining sustained growth with continuous improvement in profitability. Bilendi has increased its sales 17-fold, from EUR5.3m in 2004 to more than EUR90m in 2024 (aggregate basis[1]), representing an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% over 20 years, combined with an EBITDA margin for 2024 of more than 22% (aggregate basis1). On the stock market, Bilendi's valuation has increased 3.6-fold since its IPO, from EUR28m to EUR102m today. Bilendi has been able to anticipate changes in its sector by investing massively in technology, the digitalisation of collection processes and the integration of artificial intelligence. Today, these innovations enable its customers to benefit from richer, more accurate and faster data, in an environment where data has become a strategic asset. Bilendi's 20 years on the stock market illustrate its ability to transform itself while remaining true to its entrepreneurial values. The company has been able to combine profitable growth, operational excellence and financial rigour, while maintaining a strong commitment to its customers, research institutes, consultancies, universities, brands, etc. At the dawn of this new decade, Bilendi intends to continue its growth trajectory, true to its ambition to be a key technological player in intelligent data on a global scale. Next publication: sales for the first half of 2025, 23 July 2025 (after close of trading). About Bilendi Bilendi is a world leader in AI technology, data and solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, ... for researchers to better understand our society, and for economic and political actors, to make informed decisions. With a team of over 650 people, Bilendi is present in 18 countries in Europe, North America and South America. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, Bilendi Platform, which gives clients self-service access to the group's solutions; and high-quality online panels in 36 countries in Europe, North America and Latin America. In 2024, Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz (specialist in the recruitment of UX testers) and Netquest (leader in technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America), bringing the Group's aggregate sales over 2024 to more than EUR90m, with an EBITDA margin in excess of 22%. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible - Bpifrance "Innovative Company" qualification. www.bilendi.com

[1] Including Netquest - company estimate, unaudited

[1] Including Netquest - company estimate, unaudited

