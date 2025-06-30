Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 08:03
22,000 Euro
-3,08 % -0,700
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60022,30019:16
Dow Jones News
30.06.2025 18:15 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Bilendi celebrates 20 years of stock market listing. From a French pioneer to a global Group

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi celebrates 20 years of stock market listing. From a French pioneer to a global Group 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi celebrates 20 years of stock market listing. From a French pioneer to a global Group 
30-Jun-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Bilendi celebrates 20 years of stock market listing 
 
From a French pioneer to a global Group 
  
 
Paris, June 30, 2025 - Bilendi, a world leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research industry, 
celebrates 20 years of listing on Euronext Growth (formerly Alternext). 
 
  
 
To mark the occasion, Marc Bidou, Chairman, CEO and founder of Bilendi, said: 
 
"The IPO was a major turning point in the history of our company, which has been transformed over the last 20 years to 
become a global group. The stock market has been a key lever to support our organic growth, accompany our strategy of 
targeted acquisitions and strengthen our leadership position in a constantly changing global market. We owe this 
success above all to the commitment of the men and women of Bilendi, to the confidence of our customers and to the 
support of our partners, our directors and our shareholders, whom I would like to thank warmly for their loyalty and 
trust. These 20 years are just a milestone: Bilendi is more than ever looking to the future, determined to increase its 
technological footprint, its global presence and to create ever more value for its stakeholders." 
 
Initially known as Maximiles, a pioneer in online loyalty in France, the Group has demonstrated strategic agility to 
become, in the space of two decades, a world leader in technologies, data and artificial intelligence solutions for the 
market research sector. Today, with a presence in 18 countries, 21 offices and 650 employees, the Group has made 
remarkable progress since its IPO in 2005, combining sustained growth with continuous improvement in profitability. 
Bilendi has increased its sales 17-fold, from EUR5.3m in 2004 to more than EUR90m in 2024 (aggregate basis[1]), 
representing an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% over 20 years, combined with an EBITDA margin for 2024 of 
more than 22% (aggregate basis1). 
 
On the stock market, Bilendi's valuation has increased 3.6-fold since its IPO, from EUR28m to EUR102m today. 
 
Bilendi has been able to anticipate changes in its sector by investing massively in technology, the digitalisation of 
collection processes and the integration of artificial intelligence. Today, these innovations enable its customers to 
benefit from richer, more accurate and faster data, in an environment where data has become a strategic asset. 
 
Bilendi's 20 years on the stock market illustrate its ability to transform itself while remaining true to its 
entrepreneurial values. The company has been able to combine profitable growth, operational excellence and financial 
rigour, while maintaining a strong commitment to its customers, research institutes, consultancies, universities, 
brands, etc. 
 
At the dawn of this new decade, Bilendi intends to continue its growth trajectory, true to its ambition to be a key 
technological player in intelligent data on a global scale. 
 
  
 
Next publication: sales for the first half of 2025, 23 July 2025 (after close of trading).  
 
  
 
About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a world leader in AI technology, data and solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is 
to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, ... for 
researchers to better understand our society, and for economic and political actors, to make informed decisions. 
 
With a team of over 650 people, Bilendi is present in 18 countries in Europe, North America and South America. 
 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, Bilendi Platform, which gives clients self-service access to the 
group's solutions; and high-quality online panels in 36 countries in Europe, North America and Latin America. 
 
In 2024, Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz (specialist in the recruitment of UX testers) and Netquest 
(leader in technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America), bringing the Group's 
aggregate sales over 2024 to more than EUR90m, with an EBITDA margin in excess of 22%. 
 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible - 
Bpifrance "Innovative Company" qualification. 
 
  
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and founder 
 
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 88 60 30                          
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
  
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                          
 
 
Analyst & Investor Relations 
                        Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                        Isabelle Dray             
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                        Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                      Tel.: 01 56 88 11 29 
Tel: 01 56 88 11 10

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Including Netquest - company estimate, unaudited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi celebrates 20 years of stock market listing. From a French pioneer to a global Group 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2162622 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2162622 30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.