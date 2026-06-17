DJ BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares 17-Jun-2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares Buy recommendation Target price of EUR26.40, indicating an upside potential of +59.9% Paris, 17 June 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, , today announced that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares. Coverage of Bilendi shares began with a report entitled 'The AI Turning Point', which includes a 'Buy' recommendation with a target price of EUR26.40. This initiation of coverage further enhances Bilendi's visibility amongst institutional and retail investors. As a reminder, Bilendi shares are also covered by TPICAP Midcap and Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group). Next announcement: first-half 2026 revenue on 23 July 2026 after the market closes. About Bilendi Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, for researchers seeking to better understand our society, and for economic and political decision-makers, enabling them to make informed decisions. With a team of around 620 people, Bilendi has 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa. ISO 20252:2019-certified, Bilendi has developed, in particular, BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available as a SaaS solution; and high-quality online panels in 44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA and PEA PME - Designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analyst and Investor Relations Press Relations Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2348486 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2348486 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 17, 2026 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)