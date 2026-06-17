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WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Stuttgart
17.06.26 | 20:01
16,760 Euro
+3,84 % +0,620
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,74017,00020:21
Dow Jones News
17.06.2026 19:09 Uhr
259 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares 
17-Jun-2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has 
initiated coverage of its shares 
 
Buy recommendation 
 
Target price of EUR26.40, indicating an 
upside potential of +59.9% 

Paris, 17 June 2026 - Bilendi, a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector, , 
today announced that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares. Coverage of Bilendi shares began with a 
report entitled 'The AI Turning Point', which includes a 'Buy' recommendation with a target price of EUR26.40. 
 
This initiation of coverage further enhances Bilendi's visibility amongst institutional and retail investors. As a 
reminder, Bilendi shares are also covered by TPICAP Midcap and Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group). 

Next announcement: first-half 2026 revenue on 23 July 2026 after the market closes. 
 
About Bilendi 
 
Bilendi is a global leader in technology, data and AI solutions for the market research sector. Bilendi's mission is to 
collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, for 
researchers seeking to better understand our society, and for economic and political decision-makers, enabling them to 
make informed decisions. 
 
With a team of around 620 people, Bilendi has 21 offices across Europe, North America, South America and Africa. 
 
ISO 20252:2019-certified, Bilendi has developed, in particular, BARI, an AI platform dedicated to the market research 
industry; Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available as a SaaS solution; and high-quality online panels in 
44 countries across Europe, North America and Latin America. 
 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Ticker symbol: ALBLD - Eligible for PEA and PEA 
PME - Designated an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance. 
 
www.bilendi.com 

Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
 
Marc Bidou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder 
 
Tel.: +33 1 44 88 60 30                                
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 

Analyst and Investor Relations 
                                 Press Relations 
 
 
Foucauld Charavay 
                                 Isabelle Dray              
 
 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                 Isabelle.dray@seitosei.actifin.com 
                               Tel.: +33 6 85 36 85 11 
Tel: +33 6 37 83 33 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Bilendi announces that Euroland Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2348486 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2348486 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2348486&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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