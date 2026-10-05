MACOMPTA.FR - Annuals Results 2025/2026: Revenue +28.1%



Disclaimer : Financial statements prepared in accordance with French accounting standards, translated into English for convenience purposes

Lagord, October 5, 2026

Annuals Results 2025/2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its annual results for the financial year ended June 30, 2026.

The Company successfully combines growth, profitability and strategic investments, with a record level of investment devoted to electronic invoicing and artificial intelligence.

Revenue up 28.1% to €5.205K

EBITDA margin [1] of 23.5%

Net profit up 21.7% to €893K

Strong financial position with shareholders' equity of €3.263K and net cash of €1.237K

Dividend of €0.12[2] per share proposed for FY 2025/2026

(€K) 2024/2025 2025/2026

Change Revenue 4,064 5,205 +28.1 % EBITDA 1,169 1,224 +4.7 % Operating income 937 1,002 +6.9 % Net profit 734 893 +21.7 %





STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY THE COMPANY'S TWO MARKETS

During FY 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR continued its growth trajectory, generating revenue of €5.205K, up 28.1% compared with the previous financial year.

This performance confirms the attractiveness of the Company's offering and its ability to develop both of its markets simultaneously:

Businesses and associations ( "DECOF" market )

) Accountants, payroll and finance professionals ("DIREDA" market)

(€K) FY 2024/2025 FY 2025/2026 Growth DECOF Market 3,594 4,466 +24.3 % DIREDA Market 465 739 +59.3 %

All product families contributed to this growth, with particularly strong momentum in solutions dedicated to accounting professionals.



RESULTS CONFIRM THE STRENGTH OF THE BUSINESS MODEL

FY 2025/2026 delivered a further improvement in profitability.

EBITDA reached €1,224K, representing 23.5% of revenue. Operating income amounted to €1,002K and net profit reached €893K, up 21.7%.

These results demonstrate MACOMPTA.FR's ability to maintain a high level of profitability while pursuing a particularly ambitious investment program.



A YEAR MARKED BY RECORD INVESTMENTS IN INNOVATION

During the financial year, the Company undertook an exceptionally high level of investment to address two major strategic developments:

MACOMPTA.FR became an Approved Electronic Invoicing Platform. Having received approval in January 2026, the Company was able to make the service available to its clients from September 1, 2026.

In early August 2026, MACOMPTA.FR launched its first AI agent, designed to assist users with the creation, configuration and operation of their accounting files.

Total investments amounted to €890K during the year, compared with €383K in the previous financial year.

This development reflects MACOMPTA.FR's determination to strengthen its technological lead and build the growth drivers of the coming years.



A CONSISTENTLY STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported:

Net cash of €1.237K

Shareholders' equity of €3.263K

The Company has no financial debt.

This financial position enables MACOMPTA.FR to finance its development while maintaining a low level of financial risk.



OUTLOOK FOR FY 2026/2027

For FY 2026/2027, MACOMPTA.FR intends to continue its growth strategy based on three priorities:

The ramp-up of its Approved Electronic Invoicing Platform

The gradual integration of AI agents into the various customer solutions

Continued organic growth of its SaaS business

The Company also aims to continue its growth trajectory in FY 2026/2027, targeting revenue growth of between 28% and 35% and an EBITDA margin of 25% to 30% of revenue. At the same time, the target level of capitalized R&D expenditure will return to its historical level of approximately 10% of revenue.

Statement from Sylvain HEURTIER, Founder and Chairman of MACOMPTA.FR:

"FY 2025/2026 marks a new milestone in MACOMPTA.FR's development. The Company delivered sustained business growth while maintaining a high level of profitability and making significant investments to prepare for the future. Control over our clients' invoicing flows, combined with our position as an accounting and business management software publisher, gives us a significant competitive advantage."

***

Next publication: first quarter revenue on October 15, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

FINANCIAL APPENDIX

BALANCE SHEET (K€)

ASSETS

30/06/2026 30/06/2025

NON-CURRENT Goodwill - - Other intangible assets 1 524 886 Property, plant and equipment 1 645 1 672 Right-of-use assets - - Investments accounted for using equity method - - Investment property - - Other long-term assets - - Other long-term financial assets 27 27 Deferred tax assets - - Non-current assets - - CURRENT Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Inventories - - Prepayements and other short-term assets 105 90 Trade and other receivables 188 410 Derivative financial instruments - - Other short-term financial assets - - Cash and cash equivalents 1 334 973 Current assets 1 3 TOTAL ASSETS 4 824 4 060 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30/06/2026

30/06/2025 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 1 508 1 505 Share premium - - Other components of equity - - Retained earnings 1 743 1 076 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 3 251 2 582 Non controlling interest - - TOTAL EQUITY 3 251 2 582 Liabilities NON-CURRENT Pension and other employee obligations - 101 Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 4 2 Non-current liabilities - - CURRENT Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Provisions - 158 Pension and other employee obligations - - Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Trade and other payables 672 511 Current tax liabilities 94 65 Derivative financial instruments - - Contract and other liabilities - - Current liabilities 803 642 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 573 1 479 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4 824 4 060

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (K€)



30/06/2026

30/06/2025 Revenue 5 205 4 064 Other income 29 47 Change in inventories - - Costs of material - - Employee benefits expense - 2 965 - 2 307 Change in fair value of investment property - - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets - 322 - 264 Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets - - Other expenses - 1 053 - 759 Operating profit 895 782 Share of profit from equity accounted Investments - - Finance costs - 4 - Finance income 30 9 Other financials items - - Profit before tax 921 792

Tax expense - 28 - 82 Profit for the year from continuing operations 893 710 Loss for the year from discontinued operations - - Profit for the year 893 710

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (K€)



30/06/2026 30/06/2025

Operating activities Profit before tax 895 782 Non-cash adjustments 257 264 Contributions to defined benefit plans 0 24 Net changes in working capital 520 230 Settling of derivative financial instruments -4 0 Net cash from operating activities 1 668 1 300 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment -920 -634 Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 0 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 0 0 Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets 0 0 Interest received 30 9 Dividends received 0 0 Taxes paid -92 -82 Net cash used in investing activities -982 -706 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 0 0 Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities 0 0 Proceeds from issue of share capital 0 0 Interest paid 0 0 Dividends paid -325 -300 Net cash from (used in) financing activities -325 -300 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 361 294 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 973 679 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents -96 0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 1 237 973 Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations 1 237 973

[1] EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is an alternative performance measure that can be reconciled with the Company's reported financial statements. It reflects the Company's operating performance and corresponds to operating income, (i) plus depreciation and amortization expenses and taxes, and (ii) minus profitsharing expenses.

[2] Subject to approval by shareholders attending or represented at the General Meeting to be held on October 30, 2026.

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