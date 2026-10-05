MACOMPTA.FR - Annuals Results 2025/2026: Revenue +28.1%

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Disclaimer: Financial statements prepared in accordance with French accounting standards, translated into English for convenience purposes
Lagord, October 5, 2026
Annuals Results 2025/2026
MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its annual results for the financial year ended June 30, 2026.
The Company successfully combines growth, profitability and strategic investments, with a record level of investment devoted to electronic invoicing and artificial intelligence.
- Revenue up 28.1% to €5.205K
- EBITDA margin[1] of 23.5%
- Net profit up 21.7% to €893K
- Strong financial position with shareholders' equity of €3.263K and net cash of €1.237K
- Dividend of €0.12[2] per share proposed for FY 2025/2026
|(€K)
|2024/2025
|2025/2026
|
Change
|Revenue
|4,064
|5,205
|+28.1 %
|EBITDA
|1,169
|1,224
|+4.7 %
|Operating income
|937
|1,002
|+6.9 %
|Net profit
|734
|893
|+21.7 %
STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY THE COMPANY'S TWO MARKETS
During FY 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR continued its growth trajectory, generating revenue of €5.205K, up 28.1% compared with the previous financial year.
This performance confirms the attractiveness of the Company's offering and its ability to develop both of its markets simultaneously:
- Businesses and associations ("DECOF" market)
- Accountants, payroll and finance professionals ("DIREDA" market)
|(€K)
|FY 2024/2025
|FY 2025/2026
|Growth
|DECOF Market
|3,594
|4,466
|+24.3 %
|DIREDA Market
|465
|739
|+59.3 %
All product families contributed to this growth, with particularly strong momentum in solutions dedicated to accounting professionals.
RESULTS CONFIRM THE STRENGTH OF THE BUSINESS MODEL
FY 2025/2026 delivered a further improvement in profitability.
EBITDA reached €1,224K, representing 23.5% of revenue. Operating income amounted to €1,002K and net profit reached €893K, up 21.7%.
These results demonstrate MACOMPTA.FR's ability to maintain a high level of profitability while pursuing a particularly ambitious investment program.
A YEAR MARKED BY RECORD INVESTMENTS IN INNOVATION
During the financial year, the Company undertook an exceptionally high level of investment to address two major strategic developments:
- MACOMPTA.FR became an Approved Electronic Invoicing Platform. Having received approval in January 2026, the Company was able to make the service available to its clients from September 1, 2026.
- In early August 2026, MACOMPTA.FR launched its first AI agent, designed to assist users with the creation, configuration and operation of their accounting files.
Total investments amounted to €890K during the year, compared with €383K in the previous financial year.
This development reflects MACOMPTA.FR's determination to strengthen its technological lead and build the growth drivers of the coming years.
A CONSISTENTLY STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION
As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported:
- Net cash of €1.237K
- Shareholders' equity of €3.263K
The Company has no financial debt.
This financial position enables MACOMPTA.FR to finance its development while maintaining a low level of financial risk.
OUTLOOK FOR FY 2026/2027
For FY 2026/2027, MACOMPTA.FR intends to continue its growth strategy based on three priorities:
- The ramp-up of its Approved Electronic Invoicing Platform
- The gradual integration of AI agents into the various customer solutions
- Continued organic growth of its SaaS business
The Company also aims to continue its growth trajectory in FY 2026/2027, targeting revenue growth of between 28% and 35% and an EBITDA margin of 25% to 30% of revenue. At the same time, the target level of capitalized R&D expenditure will return to its historical level of approximately 10% of revenue.
Statement from Sylvain HEURTIER, Founder and Chairman of MACOMPTA.FR:
"FY 2025/2026 marks a new milestone in MACOMPTA.FR's development. The Company delivered sustained business growth while maintaining a high level of profitability and making significant investments to prepare for the future. Control over our clients' invoicing flows, combined with our position as an accounting and business management software publisher, gives us a significant competitive advantage."
***
Next publication: first quarter revenue on October 15, 2026.
About MACOMPTA.FR
MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.
More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/
Contact
MACOMPTA.FR
investisseurs@macompta.fr
FINANCIAL APPENDIX
BALANCE SHEET (K€)
|ASSETS
|
30/06/2026
|30/06/2025
|
NON-CURRENT
|Goodwill
|-
|-
|Other intangible assets
|1 524
|886
|Property, plant and equipment
|1 645
|1 672
|Right-of-use assets
|-
|-
|Investments accounted for using equity method
|-
|-
|Investment property
|-
|-
|Other long-term assets
|-
|-
|Other long-term financial assets
|27
|27
|Deferred tax assets
|-
|-
|Non-current assets
|-
|-
|CURRENT
|Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale
|-
|-
|Inventories
|-
|-
|Prepayements and other short-term assets
|105
|90
|Trade and other receivables
|188
|410
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|-
|Other short-term financial assets
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1 334
|973
|Current assets
|1
|3
|TOTAL ASSETS
|4 824
|4 060
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
30/06/2026
|
30/06/2025
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|Share capital
|1 508
|1 505
|Share premium
|-
|-
|Other components of equity
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|1 743
|1 076
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|3 251
|2 582
|Non controlling interest
|-
|-
|TOTAL EQUITY
|3 251
|2 582
|Liabilities
|NON-CURRENT
|Pension and other employee obligations
|-
|101
|Borrowings
|-
|-
|Lease liabilities
|-
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|-
|Other liabilities
|4
|2
|Non-current liabilities
|-
|-
|CURRENT
|Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale
|-
|-
|Provisions
|-
|158
|Pension and other employee obligations
|-
|-
|Borrowings
|-
|-
|Lease liabilities
|-
|-
|Trade and other payables
|672
|511
|Current tax liabilities
|94
|65
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|-
|Contract and other liabilities
|-
|-
|Current liabilities
|803
|642
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1 573
|1 479
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|4 824
|4 060
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (K€)
|
30/06/2026
|
30/06/2025
|Revenue
|5 205
|4 064
|Other income
|29
|47
|Change in inventories
|-
|-
|Costs of material
|-
|-
|Employee benefits expense
|- 2 965
|- 2 307
|Change in fair value of investment property
|-
|-
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets
|- 322
|- 264
|Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets
|-
|-
|Other expenses
|- 1 053
|- 759
|Operating profit
|895
|782
|Share of profit from equity accounted Investments
|-
|-
|Finance costs
|- 4
|-
|Finance income
|30
|9
|Other financials items
|-
|-
|Profit before tax
|921
|792
|
Tax expense
|- 28
|- 82
|Profit for the year from continuing operations
|893
|710
|Loss for the year from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Profit for the year
|893
|710
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (K€)
|
30/06/2026
|30/06/2025
|
Operating activities
|Profit before tax
|895
|782
|Non-cash adjustments
|257
|264
|Contributions to defined benefit plans
|0
|24
|Net changes in working capital
|520
|230
|Settling of derivative financial instruments
|-4
|0
|Net cash from operating activities
|1 668
|1 300
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|-920
|-634
|Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets
|0
|0
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|0
|0
|Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
|0
|0
|Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets
|0
|0
|Interest received
|30
|9
|Dividends received
|0
|0
|Taxes paid
|-92
|-82
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-982
|-706
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|0
|Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities
|0
|0
|Proceeds from issue of share capital
|0
|0
|Interest paid
|0
|0
|Dividends paid
|-325
|-300
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|-325
|-300
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|361
|294
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|973
|679
|Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|-96
|0
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|1 237
|973
|Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group
|0
|0
|Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations
|1 237
|973
[1] EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is an alternative performance measure that can be reconciled with the Company's reported financial statements. It reflects the Company's operating performance and corresponds to operating income, (i) plus depreciation and amortization expenses and taxes, and (ii) minus profitsharing expenses.
[2] Subject to approval by shareholders attending or represented at the General Meeting to be held on October 30, 2026.
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