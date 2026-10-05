Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MA

WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol: R9W
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:55
4,760 Euro
-1,24 % -0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
05.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACOMPTA.FR - Annuals Results 2025/2026: Revenue +28.1%


Disclaimer: Financial statements prepared in accordance with French accounting standards, translated into English for convenience purposes

Lagord, October 5, 2026

Annuals Results 2025/2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its annual results for the financial year ended June 30, 2026.

The Company successfully combines growth, profitability and strategic investments, with a record level of investment devoted to electronic invoicing and artificial intelligence.

  • Revenue up 28.1% to €5.205K
  • EBITDA margin[1] of 23.5%
  • Net profit up 21.7% to €893K
  • Strong financial position with shareholders' equity of €3.263K and net cash of €1.237K
  • Dividend of €0.12[2] per share proposed for FY 2025/2026
(€K)2024/20252025/2026
Change
Revenue4,0645,205+28.1 %
EBITDA1,1691,224+4.7 %
Operating income9371,002+6.9 %
Net profit734893+21.7 %



STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY THE COMPANY'S TWO MARKETS

During FY 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR continued its growth trajectory, generating revenue of €5.205K, up 28.1% compared with the previous financial year.

This performance confirms the attractiveness of the Company's offering and its ability to develop both of its markets simultaneously:

  • Businesses and associations ("DECOF" market)
  • Accountants, payroll and finance professionals ("DIREDA" market)
(€K)FY 2024/2025FY 2025/2026Growth
DECOF Market3,5944,466+24.3 %
DIREDA Market465739+59.3 %

All product families contributed to this growth, with particularly strong momentum in solutions dedicated to accounting professionals.


RESULTS CONFIRM THE STRENGTH OF THE BUSINESS MODEL

FY 2025/2026 delivered a further improvement in profitability.

EBITDA reached €1,224K, representing 23.5% of revenue. Operating income amounted to €1,002K and net profit reached €893K, up 21.7%.

These results demonstrate MACOMPTA.FR's ability to maintain a high level of profitability while pursuing a particularly ambitious investment program.


A YEAR MARKED BY RECORD INVESTMENTS IN INNOVATION

During the financial year, the Company undertook an exceptionally high level of investment to address two major strategic developments:

  • MACOMPTA.FR became an Approved Electronic Invoicing Platform. Having received approval in January 2026, the Company was able to make the service available to its clients from September 1, 2026.
  • In early August 2026, MACOMPTA.FR launched its first AI agent, designed to assist users with the creation, configuration and operation of their accounting files.

Total investments amounted to €890K during the year, compared with €383K in the previous financial year.

This development reflects MACOMPTA.FR's determination to strengthen its technological lead and build the growth drivers of the coming years.


A CONSISTENTLY STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported:

  • Net cash of €1.237K
  • Shareholders' equity of €3.263K

The Company has no financial debt.

This financial position enables MACOMPTA.FR to finance its development while maintaining a low level of financial risk.


OUTLOOK FOR FY 2026/2027

For FY 2026/2027, MACOMPTA.FR intends to continue its growth strategy based on three priorities:

  • The ramp-up of its Approved Electronic Invoicing Platform
  • The gradual integration of AI agents into the various customer solutions
  • Continued organic growth of its SaaS business

The Company also aims to continue its growth trajectory in FY 2026/2027, targeting revenue growth of between 28% and 35% and an EBITDA margin of 25% to 30% of revenue. At the same time, the target level of capitalized R&D expenditure will return to its historical level of approximately 10% of revenue.

Statement from Sylvain HEURTIER, Founder and Chairman of MACOMPTA.FR:

"FY 2025/2026 marks a new milestone in MACOMPTA.FR's development. The Company delivered sustained business growth while maintaining a high level of profitability and making significant investments to prepare for the future. Control over our clients' invoicing flows, combined with our position as an accounting and business management software publisher, gives us a significant competitive advantage."

***

Next publication: first quarter revenue on October 15, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

FINANCIAL APPENDIX

BALANCE SHEET (K€)

ASSETS
30/06/2026		30/06/2025

NON-CURRENT
Goodwill--
Other intangible assets1 524886
Property, plant and equipment1 6451 672
Right-of-use assets--
Investments accounted for using equity method--
Investment property--
Other long-term assets--
Other long-term financial assets2727
Deferred tax assets--
Non-current assets--
CURRENT
Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Inventories--
Prepayements and other short-term assets10590
Trade and other receivables188410
Derivative financial instruments--
Other short-term financial assets--
Cash and cash equivalents1 334973
Current assets13
TOTAL ASSETS4 8244 060
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
30/06/2026
30/06/2025
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital1 5081 505
Share premium--
Other components of equity--
Retained earnings1 7431 076
Equity attributable to owners of the parent3 2512 582
Non controlling interest--
TOTAL EQUITY3 2512 582
Liabilities
NON-CURRENT
Pension and other employee obligations-101
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Deferred tax liabilities--
Other liabilities42
Non-current liabilities--
CURRENT
Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Provisions-158
Pension and other employee obligations--
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Trade and other payables672511
Current tax liabilities9465
Derivative financial instruments--
Contract and other liabilities--
Current liabilities803642
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 5731 479
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES4 8244 060

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (K€)


30/06/2026
30/06/2025
Revenue5 2054 064
Other income2947
Change in inventories--
Costs of material--
Employee benefits expense- 2 965- 2 307
Change in fair value of investment property--
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets- 322- 264
Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets--
Other expenses- 1 053- 759
Operating profit895782
Share of profit from equity accounted Investments--
Finance costs- 4-
Finance income309
Other financials items--
Profit before tax921792

Tax expense		- 28- 82
Profit for the year from continuing operations893710
Loss for the year from discontinued operations--
Profit for the year893710

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (K€)


30/06/2026		30/06/2025

Operating activities
Profit before tax895782
Non-cash adjustments257264
Contributions to defined benefit plans024
Net changes in working capital520230
Settling of derivative financial instruments-40
Net cash from operating activities1 6681 300
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment-920-634
Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets00
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired00
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold00
Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets00
Interest received309
Dividends received00
Taxes paid-92-82
Net cash used in investing activities-982-706
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings00
Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities00
Proceeds from issue of share capital00
Interest paid00
Dividends paid-325-300
Net cash from (used in) financing activities-325-300
Net change in cash and cash equivalents361294
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year973679
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents-960
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year1 237973
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group00
Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations1 237973

[1] EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is an alternative performance measure that can be reconciled with the Company's reported financial statements. It reflects the Company's operating performance and corresponds to operating income, (i) plus depreciation and amortization expenses and taxes, and (ii) minus profitsharing expenses.

[2] Subject to approval by shareholders attending or represented at the General Meeting to be held on October 30, 2026.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZqcZ5VnYWudypyfacibmJZlaZmWmmOcbWPGmmFrZ8rJa2+RnG6TaZuSamlhm2do
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100622-cp-resultats-annuels-25-26_va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.