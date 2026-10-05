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AR

WKN: A2PEV8 | ISIN: FR0013398997 | Ticker-Symbol: 340
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 09:16
2,080 Euro
+8,90 % +0,170
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCURE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCURE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1502,22018:46
Actusnews Wire
05.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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ARCURE: Arcure announces the publication of its 2026 half-year financial report

Paris, October 5th, 2026 - Arcure, an edge AI computer vision technology leader for industrial safety, is publishing today its half-year financial report for 2026.

The report can be accessed and downloaded in the 'Financial documents' section of the Arcure financial website, in French and in English:

Financial Report

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in artificial intelligence applied to image processing for the industrial sector. The company develops and markets solutions designed to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial vehicles and robots.

Arcure notably developed Blaxtair, a cutting-edge intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in various settings, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 30,000 units already sold across more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is gradually being adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Arcure has its headquarters, R&D offices and operational units in France, subsidiaries in the United States and Spain, as well as sales offices in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). For the 2025 fiscal year, the group reported revenue of €12.6 million, with 73% generated from international markets.

For more information, visit www.blaxtair.com

Contacts

Investors Relations - investisseurs@arcure.net

Media Relations - investisseurs@arcure.net

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100621-20261005_arcure_cp_mad_rfs_eng.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.