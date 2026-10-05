ARCURE: Arcure announces the publication of its 2026 half-year financial report

Paris, October 5th, 2026 - Arcure, an edge AI computer vision technology leader for industrial safety, is publishing today its half-year financial report for 2026.

The report can be accessed and downloaded in the 'Financial documents' section of the Arcure financial website, in French and in English:

Financial Report

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in artificial intelligence applied to image processing for the industrial sector. The company develops and markets solutions designed to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial vehicles and robots.

Arcure notably developed Blaxtair, a cutting-edge intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in various settings, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 30,000 units already sold across more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is gradually being adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Arcure has its headquarters, R&D offices and operational units in France, subsidiaries in the United States and Spain, as well as sales offices in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). For the 2025 fiscal year, the group reported revenue of €12.6 million, with 73% generated from international markets.

For more information, visit www.blaxtair.com

Contacts

Investors Relations - investisseurs@arcure.net

Media Relations - investisseurs@arcure.net

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100621-20261005_arcure_cp_mad_rfs_eng.pdf