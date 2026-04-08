ARCURE: Arcure 2025 Results: Operational Transformation for a return to growth in 2026

Paris, April 8, 2026 - Arcure, an edge AI computer vision technology leader for industrial safety, is announcing its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025, approved by the Board of Directors.

Highlights of the 2025 financial year

Favorable 2026 outlook : Strategic progress on pivot away from after-market installs to before-market sales to vehicle OEMs, ramp-up of major OEM contracts and return to profitability expected this year.

: Strategic progress on pivot away from after-market installs to before-market sales to vehicle OEMs, ramp-up of major OEM contracts and return to profitability expected this year. Revenue of €12.6 million : a business impacted by a geo-political uncertainty delaying the ramp-up of OEM agreements.

: a business impacted by a geo-political uncertainty delaying the ramp-up of OEM agreements. Net profit of -€2.4 million : a level of profitability affected by the decline in camera sales, but loss mitigated by proactive reduction in operational expenditures despite a stable gross profit margin %.

: a level of profitability affected by the decline in camera sales, but loss mitigated by proactive reduction in operational expenditures despite a stable gross profit margin %. Stable cash position at €3.1 million : proactive significant reduction and optimization of working capital requirements (WCR).

: proactive significant reduction and optimization of working capital requirements (WCR). Ambitious savings plan: structural measures taken to continue pivot to edge-AI computer vision technology business reducing procurement and human resources, the full positive effect will be visible in 2026.

Analysis of activity and results

Arcure continued a strategic pivot to edge-AI computer vision technology direct sales to vehicle OEMs. This pivot came with a drop in after-market Blaxtair camera sales. We witnessed a 32% decline in revenue to €12.6 million. This decline is explained by a combination of an unfavorable base effect (delivery of a major Liebherr order in 2024), delay in new vehicle OEM contracts and a 30% to 40% contraction in Blaxtair camera orders, both likely a result of significant increase in economic uncertainty as a result of geo-political factors.

Consequently, operating margin was -€2.7 million. However, gross margin remained strong at 56%, demonstrating the strength of the Blaxtair brand despite the slowdown. Net Profit was thus -€2.4 million.

In thousands of euros 2025 (12 months) 2024 (12 months) Proforma Revenue 12,627 18,705 Other operating income 2,740 3,748 Operating income 15,367 22,452 Operating expenses (18,056) (21,249) Operating profit/(loss) after depreciation and amortization of goodwill (2,689) 1,203 Of which gross operating surplus (366) 3,700 Net financial income/(expense) (645) (388) Income tax 974 932 Net profit/(loss) - Group share (2,360) 1,747

A strengthened financial structure

Despite the decline in activity, Arcure has demonstrated remarkable financial agility in its ability to execute on its strategic pivot to a business model more heavily based on the value of Arcure's edge AI computer vision technology. At an operations level rigorous balance sheet management generated net cash flow from regular activities of €3.1 million, compared to €1.1 million in 2024. This performance is based on a strategic optimization of working capital, marked by:

A 7.9% reduction in the net value of inventories (from 2.9M€ to 2.7M€).

A reduction in the tax claim linked to the Research Tax Credit (CIR).

This financial strength gives Arcure the flexibility to finance its technological developments while reducing its net debt. The total change in Arcure's cash position is -67K€ over 2025:

Operational Discipline and 2026 Outlook

As previously stated, a structural savings plan was proactively implemented in the second half of 2025, aimed at reducing fixed costs in the long term. This plan should come into full effect in 2026 as Arcure executes its strategic pivot. Arcure leadership expects to see a rebound in 2026. The supply agreement with major vehicle OEM Jungheinrich is gaining momentum and is expected to generate significant before-market camera system installs for the fifth generation of Blaxtair edge-AI safety cameras. The resumption of delayed industrial projects and the signing of major strategic partnerships, in particular with BOMAG, the world leader in compactors, for the integration of Blaxtair edge-AI computer vision technology into their production single-cylinder machines from the second half of 2026, will support this momentum.

Statements by the Managers

Franck Gayraud, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Arcure, said:

"Fiscal 2025 was a challenging transition year. Faced with an adverse cycle, we have chosen financial discipline and the protection of our liquidity. The record operating cash generation proves our ability to adapt. Today, with a healthy balance sheet and the support of leading partners like BOMAG, we enter 2026 with the confidence that our technology fundamentals are more relevant to the market than ever. »

Patrick Mansuy, Deputy CEO and co-founder of Arcure, added:

"Our operational and strategic transformation plan is already bearing fruit. By significantly lowering our break-even point, we have prepared Arcure for a rapid and sustainable return to profitability. The growth outlook for 2026 is concrete, driven by the ramp-up of our OEM contracts and a visible recovery in major infrastructure projects. We are ready to capture this strategic rebound. »

Coming Next:

Webinar in French for retail investors Today, at 1 PM CET.

Register at the following link:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/e63c9f55-22eb-47b1-bc58-2fffca66e554@42318aef-ff15-4c7b-ac18-f52837f1cc77

Only pre-registered investors will be able to attend this webinar.

Next Financial Release:

H1-2026 Revenue

July 16th 2026 Before Markets Opening

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in Artificial Intelligence applied to image processing for the industrial sector. The company develops and markets solutions designed to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial vehicles and robots.

Arcure notably developed Blaxtair, a cutting-edge intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in various settings, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 25,000 units already sold across more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is being increasingly adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Arcure is headquartered in France, where it also maintains its R&D centers and operational units. The company has a subsidiary in the United States and sales offices in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). For the 2025 fiscal year, the group reported revenue of €12.6 million, with 73% generated from international markets.

For more information, visit www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS INVESTORS & MEDIA: investisseurs@arcure.net

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