Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A2PEV8 | ISIN: FR0013398997 | Ticker-Symbol: 340
Frankfurt
25.02.26 | 15:25
2,665 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCURE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCURE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6452,95508:58
Actusnews Wire
26.02.2026 08:23 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARCURE: Arcure Announces AI Blaxtair Solutions for BOMAG Single Drum Rollers

Arcure, a specialist in embedded artificial intelligence for safety and productivity in industry and construction, announces the first orders placed by BOMAG, a global market leader in compaction technology, to equip various models of its single drum rollers with the latest generation of Blaxtair AI solutions.

Starting from the first semester of 2026, BOMAG will integrate Blaxtair as a solution across selected models of its single drum rollers. The AI-driven pedestrian detection system will be included in BOMAG's global catalog, making it available to customers worldwide beginning in the second half of 2026.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Arcure as part of its 2030 strategy, aimed at the large-scale integration of its AI perception and safety technologies into industrial vehicles through technological collaborations with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

Enhancing Safety Through Embedded AI

Blaxtair is an advanced AI-powered vision system designed to detect and classify pedestrians and obstacles in real time around operating machinery. In high-risk environments such as road construction and earthworks, the integration of intelligent perception systems significantly enhances operator awareness and reduces collision risks.

By embedding Blaxtair into its equipment ranges, BOMAG reinforces its commitment to innovation, operator safety, and compliance with increasingly stringent safety standards worldwide.

Franck, Co-Founder & CEO of Arcure
"BOMAG's decision to select Blaxtair validates both the maturity and scalability of our embedded AI technology. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operator safety, and demonstrates how artificial intelligence can deliver immediate, tangible value in demanding real-world environments."


Florian Lange, Director Business Unit Soil & Waste Compaction, BOMAG

"At BOMAG, we put jobsite safety first. It is a core pillar of our product strategy, and with Arcure we partner with an industry leader delivering powerful solutions that help us turn this commitment into reality. "

A Strategic Step in Arcure's 2030 Roadmap

This agreement reflects Arcure's long-term ambition to position AI perception as a standard layer of intelligence in off-road vehicles. Through close collaboration with global manufacturers, Arcure is accelerating the transition toward safer, smarter, and increasingly autonomous industrial machines.

The selection of Blaxtair by BOMAG confirms the maturity, reliability, and scalability of Arcure's technology, already deployed in more than 30,000 units across over 50 countries.

About BOMAG

BOMAG is a global construction machinery manufacturer and technology partner for the road building and earthmoving industries, headquartered in Boppard, Germany. In addition to its focus on earth and asphalt rollers, planers, pavers and walk-behind compaction technology, the company offers a complete portfolio of stabilizers or recyclers and machines for refuse compaction. The company's machines and digitisation solutions facilitate the efficient and responsible expansion of road and transport infrastructures.

Founded in 1957 as "Bopparder Maschinenbau-Gesellschaft mbH", the company today has six branches in Germany and is globally active with 12 independent subsidiaries. With its 2,500 employees worldwide and a sales and service network of over 500 dealers in 120 countries, the company offers its customers competent and responsive service on site. BOMAG builds its machines in its own production facilities in Europe, China, India and the USA. BOMAG is part of the French FAYAT Group.

More information at www.bomag.com

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for off-road vehicles.

Thanks to its unique field-proven AI framework and database, Arcure develops and markets solutions that enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots. Its flagship product, Blaxtair, is a state-of-the-art intelligent vision system designed to detect and classify obstacles and pedestrians around vehicles, significantly improving safety in demanding environments.

Already deployed in more than 30,000 units across 50+ countries, Blaxtair is trusted by the world's leading industrial companies and is increasingly being integrated directly by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in Paris, with R&D and operations in France, a subsidiary in the United States, and sales offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

More information at www.blaxtair.com/en

CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT ARCURE
Jorge de Juan (Head of Marketing & Communications Department)
jorge.dejuan@blaxtair.com

PRESS CONTACT BOMAG
Judith Rheingans (Head of PR & Content Management)
Judith.Rheingans@bomag.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWyfZJiYY2ydxmxtZJ6bb2RqZ26VyJSUbmqdlZVqY5qYbHBhmpqSbceeZnJnnGls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96746-arcure_bomag_20260226.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
