ARCURE: Strategic reorientation and management change

Strategic Reorientation toward AI Algorithms for Industrial Autonomy and Safety and Management Change

Arcure (Euronext Growth ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR), a key player in intelligent perception solutions for industrial environments, today announces a major change of its strategy and governance.

Acknowledging the significant increase in AI perception demand on the OEM Market, Arcure is announcing today a strategic reorientation in order to capitalize on its historical expertise and legitimacy in advanced perception and to focus its resources on the development and commercialization of high value-added software solutions, adapted to the growing needs for automation, risk prevention, and operations optimization in industrial environments. The company's position in the numerous ongoing negotiations with key OEMs will be strengthened as a result of concentrating resources on its key differentiation factors. Announcements in this area are expected during 2026 with leading manufacturers.

After several years of commitment to the development of Arcure, Jean-Gabriel Pointeau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, has decided to give a new direction to his career. The Board of Directors has acknowledged his decision and wishes to commend the decisive contribution he has made to the company's evolution and the strengthening of its visibility in the market for intelligent perception solutions for industrial vehicles.

In order to support a new phase of strategic transformation, Patrick Mansuy, co-founder of Arcure, is making his operational return to the company, following two years on the Board of Directors without a management function. He is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, with the mission of accelerating Arcure's transition from a position centered on embedded detection systems to a specialization in artificial intelligence algorithms dedicated to autonomy, safety, and efficiency for the industry.

Franck GAYRAUD, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Arcure, stated: 'On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Jean-Gabriel Pointeau for his commitment and his role in the key milestones achieved by Arcure in recent years. We are also very pleased with the return of Patrick Mansuy, whose intimate knowledge of the company and its technologies constitutes an essential asset for successfully carrying out this new strategic phase.'

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in artificial intelligence applied to image processing in the industrial sector. It develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machinery and robots.

Arcure has notably developed Blaxtair, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in numerous contexts, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 25,000 units already sold in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is being progressively adopted by equipment manufacturers.

Arcure has its headquarters, R&D offices, and operational units in France, a subsidiary in the United States, and sales offices in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded revenue of €18.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year, 81% of which was generated internationally.

