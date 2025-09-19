Anzeige
WKN: A2PEV8 | ISIN: FR0013398997 | Ticker-Symbol: 340
Düsseldorf
19.09.25 | 08:13
3,880 Euro
-6,05 % -0,250
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ARCURE: Arcure announces the publication of its financial report for the first semester 2025

Paris, France - September 19th 2025, 8:00 am CEST - Arcure (FR0012127173 - ALCUR), a specialist in artificial intelligence for improving safety and productivity in industry, today publishes its financial report for the first semester 2025.

The report can be accessed and downloaded in the 'Financial documents' section of the Arcure financial website, in French and in English:

http://www.arcure-bourse.com/informations-financieres/documents-financiers.html.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group, specialized in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for the industry, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution, improving safety around commercial vehicles in many contexts, including the most difficult environments. Already sold more than 25,000 units in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair® is used by the world's leading industrial companies and is gradually being adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in the Paris area, R&D offices and operational units in France, has a subsidiary in the United States and has sales offices in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

Arcure is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded an annual €18.7 million revenue in 2024, 81% of which was generated outside France.

Learn more at www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Marc Delaunay
investisseurs@arcure.net

MEDIA RELATIONS

Marc Delaunay
marc.delaunay@blaxtair.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW9tZJVqaGbKym9yZJpnaGNrmmeWx2eXaGTLlmdpapaZbZxnnW1hbZmdZnJllW1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94084-20250919_pr_publication_-financial-report_first_semester_2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
