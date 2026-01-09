Anzeige
WKN: A2PEV8 | ISIN: FR0013398997 | Ticker-Symbol: 340
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 15:29
2,745 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCURE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCURE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7752,87008:42
Actusnews Wire
09.01.2026 08:23 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARCURE: Annual revenue publication on January 15, 2026, and webinar presentation at 4:45 p.m. for individual investors

Arcure will announce its 2025 Revenue on January 15, 2026, followed by a presentation webinar for individual investors at 4:45 p.m.

Arcure (Euronext Growth ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR), a key player in intelligent perception solutions for industrial environments, confirms that it will publish its annual revenue for fiscal year 2025 on January 15, 2026, before market opening.

On the same day, the Group will host a French presentation webinar for individual investors and shareholders at 4:45 p.m., to provide further details on this publication and to present strategic and outlook highlights.

Registration for the January 15 webinar is now open. Arcure invites all its individual shareholders and retail investors to register today via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/ArcureCA2025

To facilitate discussions during this presentation and Q&A session, participants may submit their questions in advance, as of today, by email to the following address: investisseurs@arcure.net.

Next financial release:
Annual revenue 2025:
January 15, 2026,
before market opening.

Presentation webinar for individual shareholders and retail investors :
January 15, 2026 at 4:45 p.m. CET.
Registration: https://tinyurl.com/ArcureCA2025

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in artificial intelligence applied to image processing in the industrial sector. It develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machinery and robots.

Arcure has notably developed Blaxtair, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in numerous contexts, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 25,000 units already sold in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is being progressively adopted by equipment manufacturers.

Arcure has its headquarters, R&D offices, and operational units in France, a subsidiary in the United States, and sales offices in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded revenue of €18.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year, 81% of which was generated internationally.

More information at www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATIONS
Arcure Team
investisseurs@arcure.net		MEDIA RELATIONS
Arcure Team
investisseurs@arcure.net
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZ2alsVnl23Gl2+baMlom5dsaJdnkpKWbGXIlpJvZJrKb56SmmxibZeaZnJmnWxr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95875-arcure_cp-webinaire_ca-2025_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
