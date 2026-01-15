ARCURE: Arcure reports 2025 revenue of 12.6 Million Euros and confirms its strategic pivot toward the industrial embedded AI market

2025 revenue declined compared to 2024 (18.7M€), impacted by low OEM sales prior to the ramp-up of the Jungheinrich contract.

Confirmed international reach: 73% of revenue generated outside of France, including 21% in North America and 43% in Europe (excluding France).

A redeployment of resources toward the core AI business for OEMs (Manufacturers and Tier One) and end users.

Arcure invites retail investors to participate in a webinar held today at 4:45 PM CET.

Arcure, a specialist in artificial intelligence for enhancing safety and productivity in the industrial sector, today announced unaudited annual revenue of 12.6 M€ for the 2025 fiscal year, a decrease compared to the 2024 fiscal year (18,7 M€).

Franck GAYRAUD, Arcure Chairman and CEO commented: « For the first time in our history, 2025 saw a decline in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year. Beyond the 4M€ base effect related to the final Blaxtair 3 production order from our OEM client Liebherr, we were significantly impacted by the contraction of industrial investment and low-cost competition. The cost-saving plan launched mid-year reduced our fixed cost base by 1.7M€, allowing us to preserve our cash position.

Paradoxically, our OEM commercial activity has never been more intense, and we anticipate a sharp increase in market volumes over the medium term. To capitalize on this situation and leverage our technological differentiators-as our products are recognized by customers as the most advanced and high-performing on the market-we announced a strategic pivot and internal reorganization last month. This shift aims to focus our efforts on the AI algorithms that form the core of our unique value proposition. This offering helps address the challenges manufacturers will face in the coming years, particularly in the fields of autonomy and functional safety for AI (Safe AI). »

Smart Sensing: Low-cost solutions rise in 2025; OEMs brace for the ultimate showdown

Arcure launched its Blaxtair AHD solution in mid-2025. While positioned as an entry-level model, it still delivers the guaranteed performance Blaxtair is known for. During the second half of the year, this version became the best-seller in our product portfolio, alongside Blaxtair Origin, our premium, full-feature version. In 2026, the AHD version is expected to account for the majority of our sales.

Vianney Jeanselme, Sales Director, commented: "With Blaxtair AHD, we are providing a highly competitive offering that features full Blaxtair performance-meaning no compromises on safety-backed by a global service network to support our customers anywhere in the world."

Throughout 2025, Arcure moved forward with more than 20 OEM negotiations, involving both machine manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Today, all manufacturers recognize the need for an intelligent perception offering to meet the demands of an increasingly mainstream market.

In September, we announced the first serial production orders from Jungheinrich, with volumes expected to grow significantly in 2026. We anticipate additional OEM contracts with major players throughout 2026.

Mastering algorithms: the key to success for years to come

Sixteen years ago, Arcure pioneered this market, and today, our vision is being realized: all industrial vehicle users are now demanding intelligent perception. As this technology becomes widespread, hardware will become a commodity, benefiting from the advancements made in the automotive and consumer electronics markets. The competitive landscape is now shifting toward algorithmic performance, where manufacturers expect ambitious breakthroughs.

These advancements are designed to support a roadmap toward the total or partial autonomy of industrial vehicles. This journey involves several stages where AI will enhance intelligent perception surrounding the equipment. The goal is to improve operational safety and provide intelligent environmental analysis to increase both productivity and reliability.

Moving forward, our expertise will be focused on developing a suite of AI applications that will drive our growth and profitability in the coming years. Building on our operational and technological experience in this field, we can quickly expand our portfolio with high-performance applications that address our customers' most demanding challenges.

Patrick Mansuy, Deputy CEO, commented: 'In 2026, our revenue and margins will still stem from our historical business model, but we will have fully transformed our organization to position ourselves within this new market.'

Coming Next:

Webinar in French for retail investors January 15, 2025, at 4:45 PM CET.

Register at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/ArcureCA2025

Only pre-registered investors will be able to attend this webinar.

Next Financial Release:

2025 Results

April 8th 2026 Before Markets Opening

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in Artificial Intelligence applied to image processing for the industrial sector. The company develops and markets solutions designed to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial vehicles and robots.

Arcure notably developed Blaxtair, a cutting-edge intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in various settings, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 25,000 units already sold across more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is being increasingly adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Arcure is headquartered in France, where it also maintains its R&D centers and operational units. The company has a subsidiary in the United States and sales offices in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). For the 2025 fiscal year, the group reported revenue of €12.6 million, with 73% generated from international markets.

For more information, visit www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATIONS

investisseurs@arcure.net MEDIA RELATIONS

investisseurs@arcure.net

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJlqYZmcYWrFyWpyaMiYbGNkam6TlZPHm2KamJKcmMjJa3JknGuUbMmeZnJmnm5o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95992-20260115_arcure_cp_ca_2025_en.pdf