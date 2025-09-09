ARCURE: Arcure announces the first orders from Jungheinrich, as part of an OEM agreement with the 3rd largest forklift manufacturer in the world

The latest generation of AI Blaxtair ® solutions has been selected by Jungheinrich to equip its ranges of forklifts starting from the second semester 2025.

Arcure, a specialist in embedded artificial intelligence for safety and productivity in industry and construction, announces the first orders placed by Jungheinrich, 3rd largest forklift manufacturer worldwide, to equip its ranges of forklift trucks with the latest generation of Blaxtair® AI solutions.

Jungheinrich will include the AI-driven pedestrian detection solution in its catalog for all customers worldwide starting in the second half of 2025. Initiated in 2024, the close collaboration between the Arcure and Jungheinrich teams has successfully addressed all technical and technological challenges required for the full integration of Blaxtair® into the German brand's forklift architecture. The inaugural orders - including embedded cameras and software - were placed, ahead of a ramp-up in the coming months to reach significant recurring volumes by 2026.

With more than €5.4 billion in revenue and 126,400 new vehicles ordered in 2024, Jungheinrich is one of the world's top three leaders in intralogistics. As one of the world's leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, the family-owned listed business is committed to creating the warehouse of the future. The global network comprises 12 production plants, service and sales companies in 42 countries, distributors in 80 countries and a network of 6,200 technical experts.

"It is a great source of satisfaction to see our technologies and the Blaxtair® brand embraced by a global leader in our market, renowned for its commitment to innovation and performance," said Franck GAYRAUD, Chairman and Co-founder of Arcure. "We would like to thank the Jungheinrich teams for their trust and the intense collaboration over the past few months. We share common values of technological excellence in the service of our customers.

This partnership confirms our position as a global leader in AI in the race toward intelligent industrial vehicles. It also sends a strong signal of the growing adoption of AI solutions by major industry players in the years to come."

"Jungheinrich's mission is to continuously raise the standards of intralogistics through the highest levels of quality, innovation, and performance," added Dr Felix Riesenhuber, Head of Segment Assistance Products, Industrial IT & Mechatronic Modules at Jungheinrich. "With Blaxtair's embedded AI systems, we are responding to growing customer demand by offering a high-tech, field-proven solution that enhances the safety and productivity of daily logistics operations. The new product significantly contributes to our powerful modular ecosystem of assistance products."

This collaboration marks a major milestone for Arcure in its strategy to capture the embedded AI market for industrial vehicles by 2030. Beyond direct sales to end-users, the group's strategy now prioritizes large-scale integration of its solutions by global manufacturers and equipment suppliers through strategic technological partnerships.

About Jungheinrich

As one of the world's leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, the family-owned listed business is committed to creating the warehouse of the future. In the 2024 financial year, Jungheinrich and its workforce of around 21,000 employees generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The global network comprises 12 production plants and service and sales companies in 42 countries. The share is listed on the MDAX.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group, specialized in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for the industry, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution, improving safety around commercial vehicles in many contexts, including the most difficult environments. Already sold more than 25,000 units in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair® is used by the world's leading industrial companies and is gradually being adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in the Paris area, R&D offices and operational units in France, has a subsidiary in the United States and has sales offices in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

Arcure is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded an annual €18.7 million revenue in 2024, 81% of which was generated outside France.

