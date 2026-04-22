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WKN: A2PEV8 | ISIN: FR0013398997 | Ticker-Symbol: 340
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 15:25
2,760 Euro
+2,99 % +0,080
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCURE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCURE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7103,02018:43
Actusnews Wire
22.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
103 Leser
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ARCURE: Arcure announces the publication of its 2025 annual financial report

Paris, April 22nd, 2026 - Arcure, an edge AI computer vision technology leader for industrial safety, is publishing today its annual financial report for fiscal year 2025.

The report can be accessed and downloaded in the 'Financial documents' section of the Arcure financial website, in French and in English:

Annual Financial Report

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in Artificial Intelligence applied to image processing for the industrial sector. The company develops and markets solutions designed to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial vehicles and robots.

Arcure notably developed Blaxtair, a cutting-edge intelligent pedestrian detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in various settings, particularly in the most extreme environments. With over 25,000 units already sold across more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is being increasingly adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Arcure is headquartered in France, where it also maintains its R&D centers and operational units. The company has a subsidiary in the United States and sales offices in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). For the 2025 fiscal year, the group reported revenue of €12.6 million, with 73% generated from international markets.

For more information, visit www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS INVESTORS & MEDIA: investisseurs@arcure.net

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97653-20260422_arcure_cp_mad_rfa_en.pdf

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