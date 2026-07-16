ARCURE: Arcure posts half-year revenue of EUR 6.5M, up 3.4%, and confirms its recovery

H1 2026 revenue of €6.5M, up +3.4% versus H1 2025 (€6.3M), confirming the recovery under way at the company.

A distribution and OEM sales strategy that is producing its first measurable effects : indirect sales (distributors, OEMs and partners) now represent 57% of revenue, versus 30% a year earlier ; sales via distributors +95%, OEM sales +92%.

: indirect sales (distributors, OEMs and partners) now represent ; sales via distributors +95%, OEM sales +92%. A strengthened international presence: 83% of revenue generated outside France , of which 40% in Europe (excluding France), 20% in North America and 20% in Asia-Pacific, growing strongly.

, of which 40% in Europe (excluding France), 20% in North America and 20% in Asia-Pacific, growing strongly. A return to profitability confirmed for the 2026 financial year , driven by the full-year effect of the cost-saving measures announced in 2025.

, driven by the full-year effect of the cost-saving measures announced in 2025. Advanced discussions with several OEMs, at least one of which will be finalized before the end of the year;

Investor webinar on Monday 20 July 2026 at 6:00 pm (Paris time).

Arcure, a specialist in artificial intelligence for improving safety and productivity in industry, today announces unaudited revenue of €6.5M for the first half of 2026, up +3.4% compared with the first half of 2025 (€6.3M). This growth, in a still-demanding industrial environment, confirms the recovery in the Group's trajectory and the relevance of its strategic refocus towards distribution and OEM sales.

Franck GAYRAUD, Chairman & CEO and co-founder of Arcure, comments: "The first half of 2026 marks the return of our revenue to growth and confirms that the company's recovery is well under way. Our strategy, centered on distribution and OEM sales, is beginning to produce measurable effects on the structure of our sales: indirect channels carry the majority of our business. The cost-saving measures announced in 2025 will deliver their full effect over the final three quarters of 2026 and reinforce our confidence in our objective of returning to profitability in the 2026 financial year. Finally, our OEM commercial momentum continues: a new major agreement, which will add to those signed with Jungheinrich and Bomag, is under discussion and should be announced before the end of the year."

Revenue growth and a strengthened international footprint

In the first half of 2026, Arcure recorded revenue of €6.5M, up +3.4% year on year. This growth was driven by a marked acceleration in Asia-Pacific, which is becoming a major contributing region (€1.3M, or 20% of revenue), as well as by growth in the Rest of the World (+41.9%). In Europe - and particularly in France - activity contracted further, marked by the economic sluggishness of the region. The lower results in North America stem from the reorganisation of our local operations, made necessary by its underperformance.

The share of revenue generated internationally stands at 83%, versus 73% in the 2025 financial year, illustrating the gradual expansion of the Group's distribution network.

Revenue by region (€K) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Europe (excluding France) 2,585 2,947 -12.3% France 1,086 1,281 -15.2% North America 1,279 1,836 -30.3% Asia-Pacific 1,300 46 x28 Rest of the World 247 174 +41.9% Total 6,497 6,283 +3.4%

The distribution and OEM sales strategy is delivering its first measurable effects

The Group's strategic refocus, aimed at prioritizing distribution and OEM sales, is reflected as early as this half-year in a significant reshaping of the sales structure. Sales generated through indirect channels - distributors, OEMs and partners - now represent 57% of revenue, versus 30% in the first half of 2025.

Sales via distributors grew by +95.3% (€2.9M) and OEM sales by +91.5% (€0.7M), while direct sales to end customers and dealers declined. This shift strengthens the recurring nature and the leverage of the Group's commercial model.

OEM commercial momentum continues at a sustained pace. Alongside the agreements already signed with Jungheinrich and Bomag, advanced discussions are continuing with several other OEMs, at least one of which should be finalized before the end of the year. These partnerships reinforce Arcure's positioning as a reference supplier of intelligent perception to machinery manufacturers and Tier-one equipment makers, with around twenty negotiations under way.

A return to profitability confirmed for the 2026 financial year

The Group confirms its objective of a return to profitability as early as the 2026 financial year. This objective is underpinned by the resumption of revenue growth, by the ramp-up of the distribution and OEM channels, and by the full-year effect of the cost-saving measures announced in 2025, which durably lower the Group's fixed-cost base and preserve its financial structure.

Next event

Webinar in French, for investors

Monday 20 July 2026 at 6:00 pm (Paris time).

Registration at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/Arcure-Blaxtair

Only investors who have registered in advance will be able to take part in this webinar.

Next financial publication

First-half 2026 financial results - Friday 25 September 2026.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group specializing in artificial intelligence applied to image processing in the industrial world, which develops and markets solutions to strengthen the autonomy and safety of industrial machinery and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian-detection solution that improves safety around industrial vehicles in many settings, and especially in the most extreme environments. Already sold in more than 25,000 units across more than 50 countries, Blaxtair is used by the world's leading industrial companies and is progressively being adopted by machinery manufacturers.

Arcure has a head office, R&D offices and operational units in France, a subsidiary in the United States and sales offices in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Arcure is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). In the 2025 financial year, the Group recorded revenue of €12.6M, 73% of which was generated internationally.

For more information, visit www.blaxtair.com

Contacts

Investor Relations - investisseurs@arcure.net

Media Relations - investisseurs@arcure.net

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