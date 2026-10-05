Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MARTIN Gilles 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 2,154 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 LEBRAS Laurent 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 4,616 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 OOSTDYK Timothy 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 4,606 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 ROUX Etienne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 4,363 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 WILLIAMS Brian 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 4,277 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 REICHELT Joachim 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 481 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 DIPAOLO Beth 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 1,920 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MURRAY Sean 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 658 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 ARMAS Ramon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 3,082 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 TIEMANN Gregg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 5,885 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 WU Zhijun 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 1,283 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 QAZI Baber 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 13,289 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MELE Gonzalo 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 413 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MONFARDINI Erica 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 LUCHETTA Patrizia 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 RAKOVSKY Pascal 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 ROOS Evie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 RAUH Ivo 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 HILL Gavin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 ARNOLD Valérie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Director b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 300 RSUs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MARTIN Gilles 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 122,813 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 LEBRAS Laurent 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 13,849 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 VIGNEAU François 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 6,468 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 OOSTDYK Timothy 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 13,819 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 ROUX Etienne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 13,089 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 WILLIAMS Brian 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 12,832 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 REICHELT Joachim 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 27,439 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 DIPAOLO Beth 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 2,468 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MURRAY Sean 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 37,510 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 ARMAS Ramon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 3,082 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 TIEMANN Gregg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 929 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 WU Zhijun 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 3,850 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 MELE Gonzalo 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status2 Member of the Group Operating Council b) Initial notification amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 1,240 options d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2026-09-30 f) Place of the transaction13 n/a

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005529067/en/

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