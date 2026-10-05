Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MARTIN Gilles
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
2,154 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
LEBRAS Laurent
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
4,616 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
OOSTDYK Timothy
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
4,606 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
ROUX Etienne
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
4,363 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
WILLIAMS Brian
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
4,277 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
REICHELT Joachim
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
481 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
DIPAOLO Beth
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
1,920 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MURRAY Sean
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
658 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
ARMAS Ramon
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
3,082 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
TIEMANN Gregg
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
5,885 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
WU Zhijun
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
1,283 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
QAZI Baber
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
13,289 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MELE Gonzalo
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
413 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MONFARDINI Erica
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
LUCHETTA Patrizia
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
RAKOVSKY Pascal
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
ROOS Evie
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
RAUH Ivo
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
HILL Gavin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
ARNOLD Valérie
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
300 RSUs
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MARTIN Gilles
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
122,813 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
LEBRAS Laurent
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
13,849 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
VIGNEAU François
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
6,468 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
OOSTDYK Timothy
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
13,819 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
ROUX Etienne
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
13,089 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
WILLIAMS Brian
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
12,832 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
REICHELT Joachim
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
27,439 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
DIPAOLO Beth
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
2,468 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MURRAY Sean
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
37,510 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
ARMAS Ramon
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
3,082 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
TIEMANN Gregg
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
929 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
WU Zhijun
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
3,850 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
MELE Gonzalo
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status2
Member of the Group Operating Council
b)
Initial notification amendment3
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Eurofins Scientific S.E.
b)
LEI5
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Share
Identification code7
ISIN: FR0014000MR3
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Acceptance of grant of stock options under a LTI programme
Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
n/a
1,240 options
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
e)
Date of the transaction12
2026-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction13
n/a
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