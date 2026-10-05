Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release dated May 28, 2026, the Company and Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, continue to work diligently towards completion of the proposed transaction between the Company and Athos (the "Proposed Transaction") which would, if completed, result in the reverse take-over of the Company by Athos and constitute the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")).

The Company and Athos has entered into an extension letter in respect of the binding merger agreement dated May 28, 2026, whereby the outside date to complete the Proposed Transaction is extended from September 30, 2026, to October 31, 2026, or such later date as may be agreed upon in writing by the Company and Athos.

There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed or at all.

Meed Growth Corp.

Meed was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2021, and is a Capital Pool Company (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4) listed on the Exchange. Meed has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash and cash equivalents.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to the Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding whether the Proposed Transaction will be consummated, whether the Proposed Transaction can be completed prior to the contemplated deadline, whether conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction will be satisfied, or the timing for completing the Proposed Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management of the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Proposed Transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Proposed Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Proposed Transaction. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

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