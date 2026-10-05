Exclusive agreement establishes a recurring-revenue channel beginning with a paid Ortigas pilot

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on compliance intelligence, facility management and operational accountability, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., has entered into a reseller and distribution agreement with Asiatel Outsourcing Inc. (TSXV: ATOI) ("Asiatel") for the MIRA Compliance Intelligence Platform in the Republic of the Philippines.

Under the agreement, Asiatel has been appointed Visionstate's exclusive MIRA distributor in the Philippines for an initial 12-month term, subject to agreed performance milestones and the other terms of the agreement. Asiatel will market, demonstrate, bundle and resell MIRA as part of its Smart Facilities offering, while leading local business development, customer contracting, deployment coordination and first-line customer support. Visionstate will provide the hosted MIRA platform, product enablement, configuration support, sales materials and second-line technical support.

"This agreement gives Visionstate a practical route into the Philippine market through a partner with established local relationships and on-the-ground implementation capabilities," said John Putters, Chief Executive Officer of Visionstate. "Asiatel understands that successful software deployment requires more than a sale. It requires local coordination, customer support and a clear connection to operational needs. MIRA fits naturally within Asiatel's Smart Facilities strategy, and the Ortigas pilot gives both companies a disciplined starting point for broader expansion."

The first planned commercial initiative is a paid 90-day pilot at an agreed facility in Ortigas. The pilot is expected to focus initially on digital cleaning verification and inspections and audits, with success measured through adoption, inspection completion, reporting usability, manager engagement and the business case for a broader deployment. Subject to pilot results and customer demand, the parties intend to pursue additional opportunities in Metro Manila, including BGC, Makati and Quezon City.

MIRA enables organizations to digitally verify work, conduct inspections and audits, capture public feedback, manage operational exceptions and create audit-ready records from facility activity. The platform is designed for healthcare, transportation, commercial real estate, education, hospitality, government and other high-traffic environments where documented service delivery and operational accountability are increasingly important.

"Facility operators are looking for better visibility into the work taking place across their buildings," said Jasjit Singh Anand ("Andy"), Chief Executive Officer of Asiatel. "MIRA adds a practical compliance intelligence layer to Asiatel's Smart Facilities offering, giving customers a way to verify work, document inspections and use operational data more effectively. We look forward to introducing the platform in the Philippines, beginning with the planned Ortigas pilot."

The first planned deployment under the agreement is a paid 90-day pilot in Ortigas. Visionstate will supply MIRA subscriptions to Asiatel at a 25% discount from the applicable MIRA list prices, with Asiatel establishing and billing its own end-customer pricing and Visionstate invoicing Asiatel. The structure is intended to preserve the attractive high margin characteristics of Visionstate's SaaS (software as a service) model while providing its distribution partner with a meaningful sales incentive. As deployments increase, recurring subscription revenue has the potential to grow without a corresponding increase in platform-delivery costs. The agreement does not include a minimum purchase commitment, and future revenue will depend on accepted orders, successful deployments and subscription renewals.

About Asiatel Outsourcing Inc.

Asiatel Outsourcing is an embedded extension office for growing companies. Based in the Philippines, Asiatel's teams power the business functions that are critical to scaling, becoming a true Center of Excellence for its clients. Backed by nearly two decades of experience, Asiatel delivers this through three integrated engines: Asiatel BPO as the operational core, Asiatel KPO for specialized expertise, and Asiatel Digital as the AI-powered multiplier. Asiatel's full spectrum of outsourcing solutions ranges from Employer of Record (EOR), remote staffing, and managed services to Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), Agentic AI, and intelligent workflow automation. For more information, visit www.asiateloutsourcing.com.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a technology company focused on compliance-driven subscription solutions for regulated and high-traffic facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., the Company delivers the MIRA platform, which enables organizations to digitally verify, audit and document operational activities in support of regulatory transparency and accountability requirements.

The Company's subscription-based platform is deployed across hospitals, airports, shopping centres, educational institutions and other public facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.visionstate.com.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

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