Renewed agreement positions the Company to expand customer adoption and recurring subscription revenue

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it has signed an amendment extending its distribution agreement with Bunzl Canada Inc. ("Bunzl") through December 31, 2027, strengthening an established channel for expanding CleanWatch adoption and growing recurring revenue.

The renewed agreement combines Visionstate's facility-management technology with Bunzl's customer relationships and national sales team. It formally incorporates the CleanWatch brand and updates the product pricing schedules, supporting continued sales of the platform and its subscription-based modules.

The agreement provides Visionstate with an ongoing monthly payment in addition to its share of CleanWatch subscription revenue. This structure provides a recurring revenue base, with opportunities for growth as new customers adopt the platform and existing customers add functionality. Bunzl's national sales team extends the product's reach to facility-management customers across Canada.

"This partnership combines an established recurring revenue base with the opportunity to grow subscription revenue through Bunzl's national sales team," said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate. "We are seeing strong interest from facility managers who want clear evidence that work has been completed and better information to manage their operations. Our focus is on supporting Bunzl's team, converting that interest into installations and increasing adoption of CleanWatch across Canada."

CleanWatch gives facility managers tools to verify cleaning and service activities, conduct inspections, manage work orders and monitor performance. By replacing paper records and fragmented processes with accessible digital information, the platform helps customers strengthen accountability and make more informed operational decisions.

New installations and the adoption of additional subscription-based modules create opportunities to increase revenue from both new and existing customers. The modular offering allows customers to expand their use of CleanWatch as their operational needs evolve.

Recent Bunzl Innovation Shows in Calgary and Edmonton generated prospective customer opportunities and valuable feedback from facility-management teams. Visionstate intends to work closely with Bunzl to advance these opportunities through demonstrations, targeted follow-up and customer engagement.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a technology company focused on compliance-driven subscription solutions for regulated and high-traffic facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., the Company delivers the MIRA platform, which enables organizations to digitally verify, audit and document operational activities in support of regulatory transparency and accountability requirements.

The Company's subscription-based platform is deployed across hospitals, airports, shopping centres, educational institutions and other public facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.visionstate.com.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319121