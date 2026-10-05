Acquisition Strengthens Non-Residential Portfolio with High-Security Door Solutions

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, through its subsidiaries, has acquired privately held Overly Door Company (Overly).

Established in 1888 and based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Overly manufactures custom specialty doors for acoustic, blast, bullet-resistant and vault security. Overly solutions serve commercial and institutional customers, with strength across U.S. government, education and healthcare markets. Its product offerings complement Allegion's existing hollow metal doors and frames portfolio.

Overly will operate as part of the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

"Overly is a great addition to Allegion, bringing another century of experience, talented experts and a specialty portfolio aligned with what we're known for-making critical, complex environments more secure and accessible," Ilardi said. "Together, we will specify and supply a broader range of custom door solutions across core non-residential markets."

Overly leaders Tyler and Jonathan Reese will join Allegion to support a smooth transition for the business.

"Overly has built its reputation on uncompromising quality and service in high-security markets," Jonathan Reese said. "We share that same commitment with Allegion, and we're confident our combination will drive new value and greater efficiency for our operations and our customers."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $4.1 billion in revenue in 2025. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to successfully integrate the acquisition, achieve anticipated strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition, and statements regarding the company's future financial performance, the company's business plans and strategy, the company's growth strategy, the company's capital allocation strategy, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "aim," "projected," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "scheduled," "targets," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax rate and provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, as these statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the company's control as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com