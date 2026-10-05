Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Genesis Goldfields Corp."

Concurrently with the name change, the Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be changed from "NEWD" to "GGF". The new CUSIP number is 37187F103 and the ISIN number is CA37187F1XXX for the Company's common shares. The Company's common shares will begin trading under the new ticker symbol on October 6, 2026.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on Angola. Its flagship asset is the district-scale Ganda Gold Project, a 786 km2 licence in central-western Angola where the Company is carrying out systematic exploration with the aim of opening a new gold district in one of the least-explored gold jurisdictions in Africa. The Company also holds exploration properties in Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned exploration programs and expenditures, the issuance of milestone shares, and the potential of the Ganda Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to operations in Angola, regulatory approvals including the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, financing, and exploration results, and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317494